Meanwhile, Biden would damage an already weakened oil and gas sector. Although that might please some, there’s no escaping the fact that, right now, that industry supplies a huge share of U.S. energy consumption. It would also hand Republicans a whole new chapter for their narrative of Democratic overreach — and maybe an excuse for Senator Joe Manchin to either kill the Build Back Better Act outright or extend his equivocation to Hamlet-like lengths. Members of Congress calling for export bans should bear in mind that latter point, especially. As for why a natural gas export ban would also be a bad idea, see this.