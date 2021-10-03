By the end of September, Hurricane Ida was responsible for the loss of about 32 million barrels of production from the Gulf of Mexico, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s not far off from two months’ worth of OPEC+ output increases — assuming they can add a full 400,000 barrels a day each month, which is doubtful. The disruption will continue at the current rate of almost 300,000 barrels a day for weeks to come and production won’t be fully restored until sometime in the first quarter of next year.