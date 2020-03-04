OPEC+ is having a hard time responding to a black swan that threatens a repeat of the global financial crisis. IHS Markit, which shelved CERAWeek, now estimates oil demand in the first quarter will fall by 3.8 million barrels a day, sharper even than in early 2009. It now also expects 2020 will record an annual decline, an exceedingly rare occurrence.

OPEC+ has inherent weaknesses, exemplified by the fact that it had to add that “+” in the first place. Of the 20 members subject to supply curbs, just four — Kuwait, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — account for 70% of the oil being withheld(1). Of those four, Russia has never really put the “us” in “plus” and has resisted calls for even deeper cuts this year. The rest of the gang mostly offer the comfort of numbers and a periodic boost for Viennese hotels at this point.

AD

AD

Saudi Arabia is now reportedly pushing for further supply cuts of more than 1 million barrels a day. As it is, curbs both voluntary and otherwise have pushed OPEC’s crude oil output to less than 28 million barrels a day as of February, according to Bloomberg data. More cuts would take it below the level reached in early 2009, when the group agreed to rapid cuts to shore up prices amid the financial crisis.

In several crucial respects, however, this time is different. Back then, both the U.S. and, especially, China unleashed enormous fiscal stimulus to counteract the economic disruption. This time, the crisis emanates in China, and the Trump administration is relying on the Federal Reserve to shore things up — which seems like a big ask, if the initial reaction to Tuesday’s surprise rate cut is any indication. Moreover, while marginally cheaper money may offer some extra economic cushioning, it is unclear how far this will offset sheer physical disruption if fears of coronavirus widen. Consider: If you hold off on taking a flight because you’re worried about catching a novel disease, would a cheaper air ticket necessarily persuade you to risk it?

Just as the Fed is shooting bullets from a depleted magazine, so OPEC+ is discussing further cuts barely three months after the last set were unveiled at a fractious meeting. Brent crude is trading in the low $50s per barrel, which is where it was when the whole OPEC+ show first got going more than three years ago. This is despite the fact that, as of January, more than 5 million barrels a day of potential supply were either being held back by OPEC or suffering some sort of disruption, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. And these numbers don’t include voluntary cuts by non-OPEC members.

AD

AD

Given the EIA data tracks only crude oil, January’s figure of 5.6 million barrels a day being offline actually equates to almost 7% of this year’s refinery throughput, according to International Energy Agency estimates — which are now likely out of date and too high. In light of that, it’s unclear how much of an impact moving another million barrels a day of supply into the spare capacity column will actually have.

Notice in that chart how the balance between OPEC’s spare capacity and its disrupted capacity has shifted, primarily because of Libyan and Venezuelan collapse and the resumption of U.S. sanctions on Iran. The ignominious truth of OPEC+ is that a large part of its success to date in supporting oil prices — such as that is — is owed to the degradation of several of its key members. This matters because those barrels have been genuinely removed from the market, in the sense that it’s doubtful they could return quickly(2).

Voluntary cuts from the likes of Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, would likely take time to implement, and production could resume quite quickly when prices rise — and the oil market knows this. We may get another big cut at the end of this week. All along, though, these cuts have been a signal of fundamental weakness. Like the Fed, OPEC+ may be shocked at how little awe it inspires.

AD

AD

(1) As per data for January 2020 from the International Energy Agency.

(2) Libya’s could, potentially, but several countries involved in that country’s conflict, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have a vested interest in delaying that as long as possible.

To contact the author of this story: Liam Denning at ldenning1@bloomberg.net

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy, mining and commodities. He previously was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and wrote for the Financial Times’ Lex column. He was also an investment banker.