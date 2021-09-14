As a first-time customer, once you get past the sheer size of a Buc-ee’s, you appreciate the business logic for how the whole operation works. Site selection is key; they’re on major highways along popular travel routes well outside of a metro area’s core to ensure both ample vehicle traffic and cheap land. Drivers need to stop occasionally to fuel up and use the bathroom, but neither activity is very profitable on its own, which is where the retail store, with its more lucrative consumer goods, comes in. And to offer more than the usual roadside fare — brisket, tacos, fudge and everything else — requires a lot of traffic to cover the higher fixed costs involved, which is where the massive size of the stores comes in. Buc-ee’s also pays well above market rates — the location I was at started at $15 per hour for more than 200 full-time workers in sparsely populated north Georgia — ensuring a friendly, high-quality staff to serve and get people in and out of the stores.