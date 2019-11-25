The price of palm oil has been surging, sending its discount to soybean-oil futures from more than $150 a metric ton six weeks ago to less than $26 a ton on Friday. Given the way hedge funds have cut bullish bets on soybean oil in recent weeks, the spread could flip to a premium soon for the first time in almost a decade.

That’s important because soybean and palm oil — and, in Europe, rapeseed — are close substitutes for each other, and changes in one market tend to ripple through all three commodities. Just to make things even more complicated, a key factor for soybean oil is the price of the meal left over after crushing. Those meal prices, in turn, are influenced by the livestock market, given that most of the residue is used as animal feed.

The recent price shifts have had diverse causes. In Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm-oil producer, President Joko Widodo announced plans in August to increase the share of biodiesel in domestic fuel to 30% from 20% by the start of next year. That’s sent producers, refiners and traders scrambling to secure supplies in a market that was already around its tightest levels in three years. As a result, prices of the Malaysian benchmark contract are up 29% since the start of October.

Soybeans have the opposite problem. Thanks to China’s suspension of oilseed imports from the U.S. and slack demand for animal feed as a result of African swine fever, even the devastation that the Midwest crop suffered in flooding earlier this year hasn’t been sufficient to squeeze the market to the point where prices start to pick up. The much higher volumes of palm oil produced for each hectare of farmland normally ensure that it’s priced at a significant discount to soybean and rapeseed, but in the case of soy that’s now all but disappeared.

Should current conditions persist, consumer-product manufacturers may find that switching to alternative fats and slapping a picture of an orangutan on the label is a cost-free way of giving themselves a green tinge. Just don’t kid yourself you’re saving the world by buying that “rainforest-friendly” chocolate, though. Widodo’s biofuel mandate was driven as much as anything by a desire to make up the demand lost as the European Union moves toward eliminating palm oil from its own biodiesel by 2030.

The effect will be to switch palm biodiesel consumption from Europe — a market where road transport is growing slowly, and likely to electrify rapidly — to Indonesia, where it’s growing fast and likely to electrify slowly. That could to push demand upward as downward. Indeed, if current high palm prices are sustained, you should expect to see smallholders slashing and burning more rainforests and tropical peatlands to create new plantations.

Soybeans aren’t the best friends of the rainforest, either. While most of the current glut is a result of China’s boycott of American crops, the vegetable oil market is almost as international as the one for crude oil, and Brazil wants to become the Saudi Arabia of soy. If more soybean oil goes into products that previously used palm, that ultimately will lead to more soy plantings in Brazil’s cerrado savannah, an activity that’s indirectly linked to this year’s Amazon fires.

The better solution probably isn’t more trade fights and shifts in global crop patterns, but better use of plantation land. Palm oil’s great advantage is that its agricultural yields are higher than with alternative oilseeds. Its disadvantage is that so much of the industry is poorly regulated, encouraging deforestation to produce yet more product. Well-managed palm plantations, combined with replantings to improve the productivity of existing sites, may be a far better way to supply the world’s demand for oils than increasing the acreage of either soybeans or rapeseed; badly managed ones do more damage than petroleum.(1)

Europe has been using its import muscle to cajole Brazil’s slash-happy government into a more active program of forest protection. The effectiveness of that push is yet to be seen, but it’s almost certainly a better policy than interdicting trade altogether. If you want to persuade producing nations to clean up the palm-oil trade, be prepared to buy the good stuff.

(1) The full life-cycle assessment of different vegetable oils is a bitterly debated topic that’s mixed up with trade politics. We’re relying on the estimates in “Considerations on GHG emissions and energy balances of promising aviation biofuel pathways” (Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Volume 101, March 2019, Pages 504-515), which suggests that the nature of the land use change determines whether palm is moreor less damaging than alternative crops.

