Whether it’s manufacturing batteries or investing in the companies that make them, everyone wants a piece of the electric-vehicle supply chain these days. It’s only fitting, then, that Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. has sniffed out a little-known but enormous player in the industry. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Adding to its activist campaigns in Japan, Elliott has taken a $300 million stake in 146-year-old Dai Nippon Printing Co., or DNP — a firm with an outsize global market share in a crucial EV battery component, among other products. The investor has now become the third-largest shareholder in the over $6 billion company. Markets liked the idea of a hedge fund shaking up DNP: Its stock rose almost 15% following the news.

Elliott’s on to something. DNP’s battery pouches — an external film that envelopes the parts inside EV powerpacks — bring in around $80 million of earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization, or Ebitda, and boast a 20% margin. DNP has a hold on more than 60% of the $700 million market. Its end customers, including General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co., Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co., are unlikely to seek out alternatives (if products are readily available) — giving it a captive base.

Pouch batteries — unlike the cylindrical or prismatic type — are efficient when it comes to space. That’s a key factor for EV makers trying to reduce a car’s weight and boost performance. The cells aren’t too expensive, either. Over time, these powerpacks have become more popular because they boast a relatively high energy density — that is, they can take cars further on a charge compared to several other kinds. Major South Korean companies are spending billions of dollars to set up manufacturing plants to make this variety. That means DNP has a significant opportunity to grow, especially as companies and countries push EVs.

Despite these bright growth prospects, the firm has taken a laid-back approach. DNP hasn’t invested any more capital recently than it did in the past half-decade, even as batteries and EVs have become center stage for investors, companies and policymakers. Its capital expenditure actually fell in fiscal year 2022. Meanwhile, research and development expenses have sat around 33 billion yen ($257 million) for the past five years. The number of patents it holds has dropped, indicating that innovation isn’t charging ahead.

Unlike the host of new high-tech entrants in the battery-making sector that are spending huge amounts to make breakthroughs and reach commercial viability, DNP has technology and the ability to scale. But it isn’t leveraging this to stay ahead. The company has been researching and investing in lithium-ion powerpacks for around two decades. That hasn’t put it on an aggressive growth trajectory: Revenues haven’t increased by more than 2% in any fiscal year since at least 2012.

DNP’s poor track record of investing in itself is compounded by idle capital. A chunk of money that could potentially be put toward growing the battery pouches business, for instance, is inefficiently tied up elsewhere. According to US shareholder proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., around 37% of DNP’s net assets(1) were allocated to cross-shareholdings. This interconnected web of shares held by listed Japanese companies has long been criticized by investors. ISS recommends a vote against a company’s top executives if 20% or more of net assets are allocated to cross-shareholdings.

No wonder, then, with DNP’s 336 billion yen of cross-shareholdings, (2)the firm trades at a valuation well below Japan’s benchmark Topix Index (which also trades at a discount to global indices). Strip these holdings out of the company’s enterprise value, and it’s closer to 256 billion yen.(3)Based on a future Ebitda estimate of 116.5 billion yen in the next fiscal year, that’s a dismally low 2.2 times.

It’s a shame that a company with such a significant role to play in the stressed EV supply chain isn’t able to add more value. The trouble is, DNP isn’t prepared for sharply rising demand for batteries in Europe and the US. When order backlogs start building up, DNPs lackluster growth stands to delay supplies for its customers and risks interrupting battery making. What’s more, it has other high-tech businesses like the production of metal masks that are used for smartphones’ OLED display manufacturing. The firm has an 80% global market share — it could be investing in this segment, too.

That’s why Elliott wading in is likely to do more than unlock value, as activists like to put it. Now one of DNP’s largest shareholders, Singer’s firm could (perhaps inadvertently) ensure the EV supply chain is well plied with battery pouches and push a venerable company to use its leverage.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. She covers industrials including policies and firms in the machinery, automobile, electric vehicle and battery sectors across Asia Pacific. Previously, she was a columnist for the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street and a finance & markets reporter for the paper. Prior to that, she was an investment banker in New York and London

