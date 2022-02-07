The exercise company would bring advantages to both the online shopping giant and the sportswear group. And both could easily afford it: Amazon’s market capitalization is $1.6 trillion, while Nike’s is $230 billion. Peloton’s value has shrunk to about $8 billion. Both potential suitors would also turbocharge global expansion. Nike, for example, generated 18.6% of its revenue in China in the year to May 2021, a possibly lucrative market for connected bikes.
But, on balance, Nike would be the better owner. Fitness is already at the heart of Nike’s offering, and it’s positioned closer to luxury than to the mainstream.
The main draw for both companies would be all that data generated by Peloton’s well-heeled subscribers — a useful tool when it comes to selling more products. Amazon has also been moving into connected health in recent years with its Halo system, which includes wearable devices and on-demand workouts. There is likely to be some overlap between Amazon Prime users and Peloton’s customer base, but capturing the latter could offer another gateway into Prime.
For Nike, there is the opportunity to connect more deeply with its customers. It already offers the Nike Training Club and Nike Run Club apps. A Peloton membership could be another addition to its suite of digital services — though one that would likely still involve a subscription fee.
For both bidders, integrating the hardware side will be trickier. Nike has in recent years focused on selling sneakers and apparel rather than training equipment. Amazon has the benefit of an extensive delivery network and makes physical devices such as the Alexa. But it had an embarrassing flop with the Fire phone.
If either Amazon or Nike bought Peloton, they would need to find a way to take it further into physical locations. Although the company is moving out of the home and into brick-and-mortar venues such as hotels, there is plenty of space to expand in hospitality, gyms, offices and malls. Amazon has shown it’s willing to move offline — for example, it’s opened cashier-less grocery stores and has plans for a fashion boutique. But Nike’s existing collection of large stores would be a much better fit for selling Peloton devices and adding exercise facilities.
The primary reason Nike is the better buyer is because its core business is fitness. It already has the connections with athletes and influencers to revive the Peloton name. Its brand would likely have cachet with engaged Peloton enthusiasts, many of whom will already be wearing its work-out gear. What’s more, Nike can be considered a luxury label if you look at the upper-end of its price ranges, with jackets and sneakers topping $500. That fits well with Peloton’s positioning, given its hefty price tags, with bikes starting at $1,495.
In contrast, Amazon has struggled to find credibility at the very top echelon of retail, even with high-profile efforts such as the launch of Luxury Stores in 2020.
Both Amazon and Nike would have to navigate the complications of a deal, including what would be the right price for Peloton given its gyrating shares, and whether founder and Chief Executive Officer John Foley will even sell. And Nike’s success isn’t guaranteed. Rival Lululemon Athletica Inc. has struggled to make the most of its acquisition of home-workout company Mirror.
For now, though, there is enough merit for a new workout call: “Hey Peloton, just do it.”
