Desperate measures. Don’t be surprised to see big advertising cutbacks to offset cost inflation elsewhere. If demand holds up in certain areas and products remain in short supply, there wouldn’t seem to be as much need to buy pricey television ad time or other forms of marketing. That might be short-sighted, but not as bad as slashing research and development. Packaged-food companies such as Kraft Heinz Co. have done that in the past in their ruthless fight for profit growth, but later found themselves ill-prepared for shifting food trends. Despite the well-advertised shortages, third-quarter profit estimates for S&P 500 index members have been rising, perhaps implying that analysts are banking on a healthy degree of financial engineering.