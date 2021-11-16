That would be a revolution as dramatic as the 2019 initial public offering of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. was for energy investors. By revenue, Emirates would rank ahead of any airline outside Europe and the U.S. as a top-10 global carrier. The $5.5 billion in net assets on its balance sheet is worth nearly as much as all the shareholder equity in the six biggest full-service airlines in the U.S. and Europe, plus Southwest Airlines Co. — put together. On typical airline multiples, even Emirates’ $25 billion in net debts should leave it as a $10 billion company when operating in normal times.