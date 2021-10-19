As it stands, Biden’s repackaging of climate policy as job-creation looks like a fair stab at popularism and also about as far as he can take it within his own party. The progressive activism that elevated climate on the Democratic platform may well irk important internal gatekeepers such as Senator Joe Manchin. On the other hand, without such activism, how would the issue of climate advance with any sort of momentum at the federal level at all? Manchin reportedly may squash key parts of Biden’s climate policy. But given his obvious incentives to defend the coal business, it’s again unclear exactly how changing the messaging would persuade him to support measures at a level concomitant with the threat.