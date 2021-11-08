In this case Mudrick’s downside is protected as the notes are secured, presumably against Vertical’s intellectual property as it doesn’t yet have many hard assets.(8)If Vertical makes progress towards certification, the shares could take off and Mudrick’s conversion option would then be firmly in the money. (5)It sounds like a neat solution but there’s no reward without risk. The flying taxi market is becoming increasingly crowded and rivals have had a lackluster start on the public markets. If Vertical consumes more capital than anticipated, or its aircraft takes longer to certify, the shares could sag and Mudrick’s returns would be more pedestrian. His firm doesn’t have a spotless track record picking SPAC deals. Mudrick has created two of its own SPACs and one lost more than 80% of its value after merging with Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., a gold and silver miner.