Monster Beveridge Back in June, I wrote about a resurgence of interest in the Beveridge Curve, which was highlighted in a speech by the Fed Governor Christopher Waller. The Beveridge Curve, named after a great British economist to whom I’ll return later, maps the level of vacancies in an economy against the level of employment. Generally, employment and vacancies rise together, steadily strengthening the negotiating power of trade unions; and they also fall together. That can be seen as moving along the curve. But there are times when the whole curve moves — when any given level of vacancies is associated with a higher or lower level of unemployment than it used to be.

The relationship is simple enough. Broadly speaking, over time vacancies rise as the total numbers in employment rise, and vice versa. This relationship is not surprising, and historically has been very strong:

Waller pointed out that with vacancies surging to unprecedented levels, it was possible to bring them down without having too negative an impact on employment. Reducing vacancies would reduce the bargaining power of labor and so ease the risk of a wage-price spiral. And as the chart shows, in the last two months vacancies have indeed dropped as payrolls have continued to grow. It’s at least conceivable that this could offer a route to a “soft landing” for the economy as the Fed chokes off companies’ demand for extra workers, but not too much of their demand for the workers they already employ.

That leads to a split between “doves” like the Fed’s Waller, and hawks, based on the Beveridge Curve. Gerard MacDonell of 22V Research expresses the debate as follows:

The doves claim that the vacancy rate is likely to come down on its own, without a significant rise of unemployment rate or associated prolonged period of below-trend growth, as Covid-related frictions in labor market “matching” abate. The hawks retort that a steep decline of vacancies without a meaningful rise of unemployment is extremely unlikely. Anything is possible in macro, and we have in fact seen some moderation of the vacancy rate in recent months, even as the unemployment rate has edged lower. But the historical record, which admittedly dates back only to 2001, shows an inverse cyclical relationship between vacancies and unemployment. To have a base case that this relationship will just disappear seems extreme.

The hawks include some important figures. After Waller’s piece, former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund Olivier Blanchard and former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers joined forces in this report for the Peterson Institute for International Economics. The headline: “Bad News for the Fed from the Beveridge Space.” Their historical conclusion is that after every previous peak in vacancies, employment fell as the vacancy rates fell. That implies that the still huge level of vacancies will lead in due course to a big rise in unemployment. It’s worth reading for anyone who wants to grip with possibly the central economic enigma of our time. For those without the time to spare, this is the conclusion:

The low unemployment rate and the very high vacancy-to-unemployment ratio suggest that not only is the labor market overheating but also the natural unemployment rate has substantially increased, reflecting worse matching and higher reallocation. And the hope that a decrease in the vacancy-to-unemployment ratio can be achieved without much of an increase in unemployment flies in the face of theoretical and empirical evidence.

Waller, with Andrew Figura of the Fed, responded with this piece at the end of last month, giving reasons why it could be different this time. As with so much else, the fact that the Covid shutdown was so extreme and lacking in any good precedent makes it easy to believe that history will repeat, or that the world has changed, changed utterly.

Meanwhile, the debate is now at the heart of Wall Street. Monday morning brought notes from the two biggest investment banks, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both centered around the Beveridge Curve. Joseph Briggs of Goldman explains that the curve’s position responds to two factors:

• If the process through which unemployed workers match with open positions becomes less efficient, the Beveridge curve shifts outwards, since more job openings and unemployed workers are needed to generate hires.

• As labor market tightness increases, the economy moves up along the Beveridge curve, reflecting a higher level of job openings relative to unemployed workers.

Both of these things have happened since the pandemic hit, with the original lockdowns making “matching” candidates to positions far harder, followed by a very tight labor market. This is how he graphs the Beveridge Curve since the beginning of 2001:

If the doves are right, vacancies can come down without raising unemployment if the process of matching applicants and vacancies improves, and the Beveridge Curve moves back to where it used to be before the pandemic. Hawks suggest that falling vacancies will instead mean a move down the new post-pandemic Beveridge curve, which would mean more unemployment.

An alternative way to look at this is through the steepness of the curve. Waller is suggesting that at this point it’s steep, meaning job openings could come down a lot from where they are without increasing unemployment too much. Blanchard and Summers, using historical estimates, suggest that the curve is flatter, and falling vacancies will have a worse impact on employment:

Morgan Stanley’s Lisa Shalett offers a slightly different illustration, which helps emphasize how much the world changed, using Beveridge’s lens, once the pandemic hit in March 2020:

Shalett is in the camp that a “soft landing” should be possible, largely because of this shock to the way the labor market clears. She said:

If the labor market remains resilient for longer, sustaining wages, personal income and consumption, it may both support modest economic momentum and squeeze profit margins — and equity prices. The reason we believe that the labor market may not respond to Fed policy and economic slowing as it has in prior business cycles is that the pandemic’s structural shocks to the labor supply will be slow to repair.

If right, that implies workers will keep their jobs and keep spending. It would mean greater reason to worry about crimping inflation, and less concern about recession.

The Beveridge Curve debate is approaching an inflection point. It should become clear in the next few months whether the curve is really shifting back again. And that is critical to inflation. On which note…

Consumers Piling In?

Wednesday brings the Consumer Price Index data for July. In current circumstances, it is the single most important economic data point for the entire planet. The good news is that literally everyone contacted by Bloomberg for its monthly survey of economists expects the headline rate to fall from 9.1% in June. The highest estimate anyone has made is 9.0%:

The latest evidence on consumers’ inflation forecasts is encouraging. The New York Fed’s survey, published Monday morning, showed the median expectation for inflation three years’ hence falling nicely. The total spread in estimates is infeasibly wide, however, and about a quarter of the people who talked to the New York Fed appear to believe inflation will drop to zero or even below in the next three years:

That implies that not too much weight should be put on this survey — something that can be said of others as Jonathan Levin pointed out earlier this year. As Alexandre Tanzi explains for Bloomberg, inflation expectations in a raft of surveys are falling. But this is more likely driven by the excitement over sharp reductions in the prices of oil and gasoline than anything else. Rising prices at the pump tend to lead to over-extrapolation into the future, as would falling prices.

That leads to the other reason for optimism. The fall in commodity prices has now reached the point where some of the main materials are actually down year-on-year (such as industrial metals and raw industrials), or nearly back to zero as in the case of agricultural commodities. Even energy price inflation, year-on-year, has fallen a long way:

So there are a lot of good reasons to expect a lower inflation number on Wednesday. And all of this evidence does suggest that another upside surprise (and we’ve had three months during this inflation scare when CPI came in above the highest estimate) would be a nasty shock.

Memento

The meme stock frenzy was so 2021. That excitement, when at-home traders famously pushed up shares of companies like GameStop Corp. in a bid to inflict pain on short sellers, seemed to have run its course. Wall Street thought it was all over. Until recently.

The Roundhill Solactive Meme index of meme stocks that includes AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., GameStop Corp. and Carnival Corp. had tumbled ever since its inception last December, but rallied 23% in the last 10 days. Pandemic darling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., not part of the index but another notorious favorite of meme-driven investors, rocketed 40% Monday. The struggling retailer has been mired in a deep sales slump and has had no corporate development that may seemingly move shares. But that didn’t stop the home-goods store from climbing for a ninth straight session.

AMC Entertainment, another Reddit-favorite, gained 28% in the last two trading sessions. The movie-theater chain, known as being among America’s corporate zombies — or companies that aren’t earning enough to cover their interest expenses even in normal times — has risen for the sixth straight day, on track for the longest winning streak since the period ending May 18, 2021, when the meme frenzy was still intense.

How to explain the bewildering rallies in one of the most speculative corners of the market? Dave Lutz, managing director at JonesTrading, says it’s tied to shifting sentiments toward the Federal Reserve:

“I certainly think it is due to the conditions that are giving us easier financial conditions. Jobs market is on fire, inflation coming down (gasoline, oil, etc.) and anticipating Fed easing in 2023. Also, nothing changes sentiment like price, so the recent rally in the market is helping a ton.”

The blowout jobs report released on Friday, which revealed that US employers added more than double the number of jobs forecast in July, strengthened the Fed’s case that it can — or needs to — hike interest rates aggressively to curb red-hot inflation. It underscored companies’ continuing demand for workers, particularly in the service sector that’s been struggling with labor shortages.

Rate-hike expectations pushed up two-year Treasury yields at the end of last week as investors adjusted their thinking on where the federal funds rate will be in two years time. A key part of the US bond curve is at its most inverted level since 2000, suggesting investors foresee a recession as the Fed applies the brakes on the economy. Here’s Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co.:

“I do believe that the Fed will look at the action in the meme stocks, which will cause them to continue to speak in a hawkish manner. The Fed’s tightening program is not just an inflation fighting program. Part of their goal is to take some froth out of the marketplace and return interest rates back to their natural level. The action in the meme stocks shows that there is still a lot of complacency in the system right now. It also shows that as bearish as sentiment was at the lows in June, it was not as bearish as it usually is at a bear market bottom.”

The latest meme stock frenzy largely gathered steam late last month when rates fell sharply, even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would continue with the steepest tightening of monetary policy in a generation despite signs of a broadening economic slowdown. One by one, officials added to his stance, with Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed saying the bank was “nowhere near” being almost done cracking down on inflation.

Meme stocks and two-year Treasuries have an inverse relationship. Think of them as leveraged bets on rates that investors buy when they think yields are going to decline. As such, when expectations for rates go up, the price of meme stocks goes down. This happened in May, when the shockingly hot CPI report pushed rates upward — and drove a meme selloff. The graph below shows that rate expectations peaked at exactly the moment when meme stocks hit their trough.

Many will be disconcerted by the fact that retail investors are bullish on meme stocks again, and able to push prices up so far. It implies a startling degree of confidence that rates are heading down imminently, and that this will help companies with troubled business models to survive. Meme stocks appear to be one of the prime beneficiaries of the belief that yields are going downward; and in turn, they also stand to be the prime victim if yields go up.

Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research, cautioned in an Aug. 4 note that speculative names would remain at risk from any further macro shocks. Slowing growth, over-optimistic earnings expectations, and margins that will likely need to compress in order to help bring inflation under control could all help higher-growth names, he says, “AS LONG AS they are also relatively strong cash generators.” Most of them, of course, are not. However, DeBusschere cautions that he and many others on Wall Street could be proved “very wrong” about the negative prognosis for speculative names over the next few months “if demand growth remains firm and disinflationary readings persist.” As with so much else, everything rests on the macro.

--Isabelle Lee

Survival Tips

William Beveridge, who gave his name to the Beveridge Curve, was the primary architect of the postwar British welfare state through the Beveridge Report, which was published in 1942. He had first become an expert on the effects of unemployment insurance when helping the future prime minister Winston Churchill when he was president of Britain’s Board of Trade in 1908. Beveridge was also the head (“Master”) of my alma mater, University College Oxford. That meant that every time we ate in the college hall, we did so under the gaze of Beveridge’s portrait. He got off very lightly compared to our most famous alumni, Bill Clinton and Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Beveridge is one of the most significant and controversial British public figures of the 20th century. Whatever your views on the welfare state, he made a better case for it than many, and his approach had immense practical consequences. For a balanced libertarian perspective on him, read here, while there are good educational introductions to the Beveridge Report here and here. His aim, memorably expressed, was to slay five giants: Idleness, Want, Disease, Ignorance and Squalor. Meanwhile, the college archives reveal that for all these lofty aims, the great man could be a serious pain as a tenant — so much so that the estates bursar once warned in writing that he would need danger-money to continue to deal with Beveridge. Now, he’s a set of ideas and a curve; in life, he was a human who got very irritated when other people in his block started playing the piano.

And finally — it was acutely sad today to learn of the death of Olivia Newton-John of breast cancer at 73. Back when I was 12, “Grease” seemed to be the greatest movie ever, and my sister and I saved together to buy a copy of the album. Here she is in a few of the best numbers from the movie. It never fails to raise the spirits. Thank you Olivia.

