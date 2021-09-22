Policy makers signaled through their updated “dot plot” forecast of the fed funds rate that they’re evenly divided about whether to raise the short-term benchmark next year. That’s a shift from June, when 11 of 18 officials expected to leave it unchanged in the current range of 0% to 0.25%. What’s more, the median expectation is now for the rate to climb to 1% and 1.75% at the end of 2023 and 2024, respectively. Depending on when liftoff from the zero lower bound actually happens, that implies a tightening path that isn’t much different from the gradual pace of the last cycle, even though the Powell-led Fed has gone to great lengths to emphasize its new policy framework and its stringent requirements to raise interest rates.