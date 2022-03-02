Given the backdrop, markets are signaling that Powell did as well as he could have: He avoided heaping more uncertainty into an existing cauldron of volatility.

During Powell’s testimony, the VIX gauge of fear on Wall Street declined; the S&P 500 Index jumped 2%; gold, a famous flight-to-safety asset, slipped; and market expectations for inflation were basically unchanged. In fairness, many of the gains in risk assets were probably due in part to developments in Eastern Europe, as Ukraine signaled the possibility of a second round of talks as soon as Wednesday. But that’s exactly what Powell wanted: to fade into the background while he waits to see how events play out with Russia’s invasion, surging commodity prices, supply chain bottlenecks and the hot U.S. housing market, which he said may cool off with the arrival of higher mortgage rates.

For now, it’s clear how the next few months should transpire at the Fed barring some unforeseen development. The market fully expects a 0.25 percentage point increase on March 16, which Powell backed on Wednesday, and a total of six increases by next February. The Fed will also start shrinking its bloated balance sheet at some point, a process that Powell said could take three years.

In one telling moment, Powell was asked the specific prospects for stagflation — the nightmarish scenario that the U.S. experienced in the 1970s— and he told lawmakers that his goal was to rein in inflation while sustaining the expansion. That’s a pro forma reading of his job description, and it’s no surprise that he would say so. But in a moment of candor moments later, he added: “There are no guarantees in life.”

The Fed famously got the story wrong last year when it called inflation “transitory,” and maybe down the line we will look back at this testimony as overly dismissive. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Bill Dudley wrote this week, the kinds of interest rate policies the market is contemplating are still far below the responses that have been required to rein in previous spates of price pressure.

But ultimately, Powell is trying to choose between two evils: recession or inflation. If he comes across as overly aggressive, he risks the former for the sake of avoiding the latter. According to his testimony, he seemingly still thinks that slow-walking this policy response will allow him to safeguard the expansion while waiting out high prices. He may be right, but, as he said, there are no guarantees in life.

