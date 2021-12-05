In November, the Fed said it would start reducing the scale of asset purchases by $15 billion per month, which would bring QE down to approximately $0 per month by the middle of next year. Under an accelerated taper, purchases could slow down faster and end sooner.
During his testimony Powell also reiterated the widespread view that the relevant variable is the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, and that any purchases whatsoever still represent an easing of monetary conditions. Under this view, even an accelerated taper represents monetary policy getting looser until QE is finally finished.
Lots of credible people think this way. They should watch the financial markets.
Since the accelerated taper talk began in earnest last month, the dollar is up, crude oil is down, and five-year inflation breakevens are down. The talk itself, in other words, is both directly reducing the prices of commodities and exports — and reducing forward-looking expectations of inflation.
The whole idea that quantitative easing (which really just amounts to swapping one safe asset for another) has a large impact on the economy has always been a little bit puzzling. Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke famously quipped that “The problem with QE is it works in practice but it doesn’t work in theory.” But other economists argue that it works perfectly well in theory because QE influences people’s beliefs. Not necessarily those of random people on the street — those of professional market participants, who pay very close attention to the actions of central banks.
But people with money on the line don’t just wait around for Open Market Committee statements. Especially in the era of transparency and forward guidance, they pay a lot of attention to things Fed officials say. So talking about an accelerated taper isn’t just idle chatter about a potential future slowdown in the pace of monetary stimulus; it’s a real-time intervention in global markets. And while some Fed actions may operate with Milton Friedman’s famous “long and variable lags,” the essence of contemporary financial markets is that they operate with almost no lag at all.
That doesn’t mean inflation is finished. To retain its credibility, the Fed still needs to issue an actual statement delivering on its chatter, then follow through. And depending on how conditions look a month from now — which in turn may depend on how the omicron variant behaves — even more aggressive action may be warranted.
The point, however, stands: Monetary tightening is fairly fast and easy to execute.
Those looking for a mechanistic account of how central banks slow inflation miss this. If you’re looking for direct linkages between interest rates and inflation, then you have to imagine a scenario where the Fed raises rates high enough to throw enough people out of work to significantly reduce car commuting and thereby reduce oil prices. That all sounds incredibly painful, and makes proponents extremely leery about overdoing fiscal stimulus during downturns.
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, for example, has been taking a victory lap since his warning last winter that the Fed was underestimating the odds of inflation in the face of the American Rescue Plan. Summers later said that there was a roughly one-in-three chance he was wrong and inflation would be fine — and a one-in-three chance of a Fed-induced recession, and a one-in-three chance of an out-of-control inflationary spiral.
So far there’s no sign whatsoever of stagflation — even accounting for last month’s weaker-than-expected jobs numbers, the economy is adding jobs at a far faster clip than during the recovery from the Great Recession. And rather than spiraling out of control, inflationary expectations are now going down because the Fed has reoriented itself.
White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein, who argued earlier this year that “the risks of doing too little are far greater than the risks of going big,” has been right all along. As it turns out, the U.S. does seem to have overshot was what needed on the fiscal side, and as a result the Fed is going to curtail QE earlier than expected. That’s an appropriate response. The version of Summers that’s been vindicated is the one who used to talk about “secular stagnation” and the desirability of fiscal stimulus to produce exactly this outcome.
Summers worried early this year that the American Rescue Plan would crowd out infrastructure spending, but the bipartisan infrastructure bill still passed. If there hadn’t been any stimulus at all, the economy would be in awful shape today.
Now that the Fed is ready to ditch its “transitory” talk and actually try to reduce inflation, it is having a pretty easy time of it. That’s good, and the bank should keep at it. It also underscores a larger truth: When times get tough, Congress shouldn’t be afraid to spend more, because the Fed has shown it knows how to compensate.
