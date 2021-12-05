White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein, who argued earlier this year that “the risks of doing too little are far greater than the risks of going big,” has been right all along. As it turns out, the U.S. does seem to have overshot was what needed on the fiscal side, and as a result the Fed is going to curtail QE earlier than expected. That’s an appropriate response. The version of Summers that’s been vindicated is the one who used to talk about “secular stagnation” and the desirability of fiscal stimulus to produce exactly this outcome.