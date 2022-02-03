MacKay died in 2016 before his study could be updated. Since then, the U.K.’s climate ambitions have widened. His hypothetical grid is far smaller than the one the country is now proposing. To electrify transport and domestic heating, as its net-zero strategy requires, the U.K. will need much more generating capacity. The most heavily electrified scenario prepared by National Grid ESO envisages 157 GW of wind on the network in 2050 (capable of delivering around 65 GW on average). Plug that number into MacKay’s calculations, and the storage needed just to cover that bit balloons to an astonishing 8,000 GWh — almost as much storage as there is now in the world. And that’s not the full picture, either: It ignores another 90 GW of solar and other renewables also expected to be on the grid.