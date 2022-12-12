Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The European Union has yet again found itself at an impasse. With Russia withholding gas supplies, governments must find ways to mitigate the shock of high prices, protect the vulnerable, discourage consumption, and speed the switch to alternative energy. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Unfortunately, EU officials are toying with an idea that’s all too likely to make things worse: a price cap.

Sky-high energy prices undoubtedly present a threat. At the benchmark Dutch Title Transfer Facility, natural gas costs about €140 ($148) per megawatt hour — down from a peak of more than €300 in August but still far higher than the pre-crisis average of about €20. Coming on top of a worsening cost-of-living crunch, that surge could make winter heat and electricity all but unaffordable for many Europeans.

Yet capping prices is among the worst possible responses. For one thing, it’s highly unlikely to work as advertised: If suppliers can’t get the market price, they’ll sell as much as they can elsewhere, exacerbating shortages. Worse, to the extent that the cap is binding, it will encourage consumption, depleting precious reserves and potentially necessitating government-imposed rationing.

It’s a good thing, then, that Europe’s leaders have so far failed to agree on a binding cap. The European Commission’s initial proposal — supported by countries such as Germany and the Netherlands — sets the ceiling so high that it’s unlikely to ever be triggered. But this approach has also drawn the ire of countries including Italy and Poland, aggravating divisions at a time when unity in the face of Russian aggression is crucial.

Instead of settling on an unhappy compromise when they meet again, officials should scrap the idea of a price cap altogether and consider superior alternatives.

Ideally, governments would let the market set prices and ease the pain with direct subsidies to the most vulnerable consumers, thereby preserving the price signal, discouraging consumption, and spurring the transition to greener fuels. If that proves challenging, a second-best solution is Germany’s “gas price brake,” which subsidizes prices up to a certain percentage of typical consumption (80% for households, 70% for industry), but otherwise allows full market rates to prevail. Although not well targeted at the needy, this at least offers some relief while maintaining the incentive to conserve, which is good for both Germany and its neighbors.

The challenge is getting other European governments to adopt such policies. One reason countries such as Italy support price caps is that they can ill afford mechanisms like Germany’s, which is expected to cost $54 billion through April 2024. That argues for creating an EU-wide energy crisis fund. Similar to the fund set up to weather the coronavirus pandemic, it would mitigate a specific shock that happens to affect different member countries differently. It could be used to support subsidies designed to reduce gas demand, and to finance investments in greater energy independence from Russia.

Instead of squabbling over counterproductive policies, Europe’s leaders should seize this opportunity to take a step toward a stronger union.

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

