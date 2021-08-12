The fundamental question behind Philip Morris’s higher offer is whether a U.K. maker of inhalers can become a more successful enterprise under Big Tobacco’s ownership. Vectura’s board seems to think so, having endorsed the U.S. firm’s first offer. But there must be doubts as to whether Vectura’s product development will improve as promised. Some health-care bodies have warned the deal could curb the company’s access to grants, while making doctors avoid prescribing its products. Patients might balk at treatments linked to a tobacco giant, and scientists may choose to work elsewhere.