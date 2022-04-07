“Energy Dominance,” championed by President Donald Trump, never did much for the U.S. coal industry. Energy dissonance, though, as unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is proving effective. Benchmark thermal coal prices just hit triple digits for the first time since 2008. Shares of Peabody Energy Corp., the biggest U.S. coal miner by market cap, have jumped by two-thirds since late February.

The dying fossil fuel has been shocked back to life by the war in Ukraine. As with other commodities produced by Russia, from oil to nickel to grain, the prospect of a chunk of global coal supply being suddenly off-limits has caused the price to spike. Russia is the world’s third largest exporter of thermal coal — the kind used for power generation — accounting for 15% of seaborne trade and weighted toward premium coal with higher energy content. Similar to what’s happened with natural gas, Europe’s dependence on Russian coal has increased as its own production has declined. Nonetheless, revelations of alleged Russian war crimes in the suburbs of Kyiv have pushed the European Union to the brink of banning Russian coal imports, sending disruptive waves through the global market.

Beyond direct sanctions, the war’s impact on natural gas also boosts coal. The two fuels compete in power generation, so when gas prices spike, coal looks more attractive. In Europe today, that holds even when you factor in the price of carbon emissions, which are much higher for coal-fired power. In 2021, as Europe recovered from the pandemic, and Russia-linked inventories of gas in central Europe dwindled mysteriously, the price of gas began surging, pulling up demand for and the price of coal. Then Russia invaded.

U.S. coal miners are benefiting from similar dynamics. Recovery from Covid-19 was pushing up the price of energy in general and, with coal production having collapsed during the pandemic, inventories had dropped to their lowest level in four decades. Meanwhile, the slow response of U.S. drillers to higher oil prices also keeps a lid on production of gas, raising its price relative to coal and thus leading power generators to burn more of the latter. Now, on top of this, Russia’s war raises demand for safer U.S. exports of the fuel. Plus the boost in European gas prices filters back somewhat to the U.S. gas market by stoking demand for cargoes of liquefied natural gas.

The importance of exports to U.S. coal miners has increased for more than a decade as domestic consumption has slumped. The flood of cheap shale gas wrecked coal demand, which is why Trump’s professed support for both mining and fracking was somewhat self-defeating. Electricity generators took only 450 million tons of coal last year, more than in 2020 but less than half as much as in 2008. Exports of thermal coal, meanwhile, jumped by almost half in 2021 to 40 million tons.

Europe shouldn’t expect an American coal armada to cross the Atlantic, however. Contractual obligations to other buyers and tight rail and East Coast port-loading capacity will limit further increases in exports; commodities analysts at Bank of America forecast maybe an extra 2 million tons this year.

Moreover, like those reluctant gas drillers, U.S. miners have grown cautious, chastened by a slew of bankruptcies and the evident secular decline in thermal coal consumption, occasional increases notwithstanding. Despite astounding rallies, the combined market value of four of the biggest thermal coal miners — Peabody, Arch Resources Inc., Alliance Resource Partners LP, and Consol Energy Inc. — is less than $9 billion. As a group, they have shifted their business toward metallurgical coal, used to produce steel. Arch touts this as more aligned with a decarbonizing world — wind turbines are made of steel — and it even ditched the word “coal” from its name (in a rather amusing press release). Rather than double down on growth, these companies have become cash machines. Combined, they are forecast to generate free cash flow this year and next equivalent to more than 40% of their enterprise value.

While U.S. mining companies aren’t likely to boost exports much in response to Putin’s war, the price they get on cargoes will reflect the security premium now coursing through global commodity markets. Reduced rival coal supply plus expensive natural gas is a winning formula for miners’ profits.

Putin, however, also represents the biggest risk to that equation. The same Russian brutality that’s led the EU toward sanctioning coal trade may yet spur further disruptions if the war escalates further. For example, if more important gas supply gets restricted (by either side), that would boost gas prices to astronomical levels. This would benefit coal, in theory, but it would also portend outright demand destruction as large parts of Europe succumbed to energy austerity or recession. As it is, demand destruction may soon occur in other markets. India, for example, has few cheap options for any fossil-fuel imports — other than discounted Russian cargoes — and it happens to be U.S. coal’s largest export market. Meanwhile, if oil prices remain high, U.S. drillers will become more likely to ramp up production, boosting domestic natural gas supply and bringing it back to a discount versus coal for power generators.

As much as this crisis provides unlooked-for profits to U.S. coal miners, the experience of the past decade teaches the companies to bank them — rather than bank on their lasting.

