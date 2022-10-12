Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The asymmetrical fury of Russia’s apparent response to last week’s bombing of the symbolically significant Kerch Strait bridge seems to signal that the attack crossed one of Vladimir Putin’s important red lines. It’s still not certain, however, that the much-used concept of red lines — cited, on occasion, by Putin himself, too — in fact applies to the Russian dictator. And that is exactly why answering the question of whether Putin is actually prepared to use nuclear weapons is so tough.

The notion of “red lines” that, when crossed, can trigger the imposition of dire consequences may go back to the line a Roman envoy drew in the sand at the feet of Seleucid King Antiochus IV to dissuade him from attacking Alexandria. The lines somehow turned red in the 1970s, and various leaders since have set them down as a warning or a threat, sometimes without really meaning it. Barack Obama insisted the use of chemical weapons by Bashar Assad in Syria would be a “red line” — but Assad, who almost certainly did use the weapons, still leads that country long after Obama ceased to be US president.

Putin saw his Syrian ally cross Obama’s line without any particular consequences, but that didn’t prevent him from often talking of his own “red lines,” though in an intentionally vague manner.

Advertisement

“I hope nobody will get it into their heads to cross Russia’s so-called red line,” he said in April 2021. “Where it will be drawn, we will decide ourselves in each specific case.”

Despite the vagueness, Putin appeared to assume his Western counterparts knew where the line was. “We understand, of course, that our partners are quite particular and — how shall I put it mildly — that they have a very superficial attitude toward all our warnings and our talk of ‘red lines’,” he complained in November of the same year.

Three months later, he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, himself crossing the most important “red line” that has existed in Europe since the defeat of Nazi Germany — the one between fragile peace and a major war. The gamble hasn’t gone well for Putin. Time after time, Ukrainians have crossed what many would assume to be military superpower Russia’s “red lines.” They sank the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, named after the Russian capital — the Moskva; they have shelled, and continue to shell, Russian regions across the internationally recognized border; they have even ignored Putin’s formal annexation of conquered territories and taken some of them back mere hours after Putin’s announcement. In other words, they have consistently defied and mocked Putin — to a point where many, both inside and outside Russia, wondered if he really had the means for a forceful response — or if he really cared much about the damage being done to Russia’s prestige as a major power.Igor Girkin (Strelkov), one of Putin’s most eloquent and consistent critics on the ultranationalist Russian right, has regularly restated on his Telegram channel his belief that the Russian elite’s only real “red line” passes somewhere in the vicinity of Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow, where Putin has his official residence and many of Moscow’s rich and powerful have built villas.

Advertisement

And yet, a mere two days after a truck bomb blew a 12-meter-long hole in the Kerch bridge and Ukraine’s leaders rejoiced — they even announced a commemorative postage stamp — Ukrainian cities were hit with what may be the worst missile barrage since the war began. Some 200 cruise missiles were fired. Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has claimed that half of them were deflected, the damage — including to residential areas and busy intersections hit during the morning rush hour — was obvious and terrifying.

Russian officials played this as payback for the bridge explosion. “Episode One has been enacted,” former president Dmitri Medvedev, who had warned that an attack on the Kerch bridge would mean an “instant judgment day” for Ukraine, wrote triumphantly on Telegram. “There will be others.” “Patriotic” and official commentators also presented the missile barrage as an act of revenge. Putin himself linked the two events in a brief speech to his Security Council on Monday, warning, “In case attempted terror arracks continue on our territory, Russia’s responses will be harsh and on a scale commensurate with the threat level.”

Does this mean, however, that Putin, who missed many a previous pretext for retaliation, actually had a “red line” drawn cross that bridge? No matter the importance of the artery that linked occupied Crimea to Russia and overcame a Ukrainian blockade, its bombing — for which Ukraine actually never claimed responsibility — is not the most significant blow to the Kremlin’s prestige since the war began. Besides, railroad traffic across the bridge resumed, albeit fitfully at first, soon after the explosion, so the blow to Russia’s military logistics has hardly been deadly. Abandoning entire towns and sending Russian collaborators fleeing across the border has been a far greater embarrassment — and a far costlier loss, undermining the trust of potential sympathizers across Ukraine.

Advertisement

Putin’s emotional involvement in the conflict with Ukraine is painfully obvious in his pallor, his tight lips, his white knuckles. It’s possible that the bridge — of personal significance, since he actually drove the first truck across it — was one insult too far in his visibly unstable condition.

On the other hand — and especially given the Russian military’s oft-demonstrated disorganization — the missile strike likely couldn’t have been planned and prepared in the short time since the explosion. And even if the Kerch bridge had not been attacked, the barrage matches the personal style of the new commander of the Russian invasion force, Army General Sergei Surovikin, a man known for his ruthlessness and, among other things, for the near-complete destruction of Syria’s second city, Aleppo. The missile attack aimed to take offline much of Ukraine’s energy and heat generation infrastructure; indeed, a number of Ukrainian cities suffered electricity, heating and water supply outages. On Tuesday, the attacks continued in a similar vein, hitting more power stations and network infrastructure — long after a mere retaliatory strike would have been over.There is no evidence that Putin has ever cared about any “red lines” — his own or those drawn by others. Rather, he has hit out when he felt he could get away with it, not guided by any kind of principles except a clear enough understanding of who his enemies are. People have often wondered at his ability to take meekly what many a great power leader would not have tolerated — like, for example, Turkey’s downing of a Russian warplane in 2015, which only led to comically inadequate consequences that included a ban on Turkish tomatoes. But Putin doesn’t really operate according to the logic of provocation and response. Instead, he is constantly searching for opportunities to gain an advantage; when he doesn’t see them, he just loses — and, yes, loses face.The way to beat Putin, then, isn’t to provoke him until he’s off balance. It’s to deny him the openings he seeks. I’ve often been wrong about his motives — but it would not fit the logic of his previous behavior, such as it is, to use a nuclear weapon in response to further defeats on the battlefields of conventional war. If Ukraine manages to win on the ground despite Russia’s remaining formidable firepower, and despite the newly mobilized Russian forces heading to the front lines, it wouldn’t be like Putin to launch an apocalypse; he’d take a loss, take steps to minimize it and — while he still can — look for his next chance.That is, of course, if he is still relatively sane — something there have been many reasons to doubt in recent months.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

Advertisement

•

A Decision Tree for Biden if Putin Goes Nuclear: Andreas Kluth

•

An Unhinged Putin Is a Warning to China and Xi: Clara Ferreira Marques

•

Putin’s War Hawks Are No Longer in Step: Leonid Bershidsky

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Leonid Bershidsky, formerly Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist, is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation Team. He recently published Russian translations of George Orwell’s “1984” and Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article