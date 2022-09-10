Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As it wages war on Ukraine, Russia is also waging an energy war against Europe, its biggest export market. That relationship has endured for decades, even during the Cold War. Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has monetized that Soviet energy legacy to reassert itself. But, post-invasion, will there even be a Putin energy legacy?

To answer this question, I connected over Zoom recently with Thane Gustafson, a professor of government at Georgetown University and a Russian energy specialist. Over the past decade, he has authored books on oil, gas and climate change as they relate to Russia and the Soviet Union.(1)You can find him on Substack, where he writes about the impact of sanctions on Russia.

Here is part one of a condensed and lightly edited transcript of our conversation, in which Gustafson recaps the history of Soviet and Russian energy and describes Putin’s use of that legacy until the eve of the war.

Advertisement

Liam Denning: We’re talking the day before the funeral of Mikhail Gorbachev. Even though he didn’t leave Putin a Soviet Union, he did leave a Soviet energy legacy. Describe that legacy on the eve of Putin taking power.

Thane Gustafson: Oil prices had fallen sharply through the 1980s as the oil industry adjusted to the repercussions of the 1970s oil shocks. And so the eighties were a period of declining oil revenues for the Soviet Union. At the same time, the performance of the Soviet oil industry had been deteriorating for reasons that were spelled out by a couple of documents published by the CIA calling attention to destructive production practices, in particular water-flooding. So by the time that Putin came in, it appeared as though the Russian budget would continue to be in difficulty. And yet oil prices turned around in 1999 and began a long climb. There were ups and downs, as always in oil; the subprime crisis hit Russian revenues hard. But by and large, you would have to say that Putin was extraordinarily lucky.

He contributed to his own good luck through a combination of policies, some of which are familiar to us and others less so. It helps to think of the Russian political economy as one vast rent-recycling machine. That was especially the case on the gas side, where 70% of production goes into the domestic economy at low prices. Rent redistribution varies spectacularly in the case of the oil industry, with the takeover of Yukos as a case in point. That is to say, consolidation of political control in the hands of the state and, in particular, the emerging state-owned oil company, Rosneft.

Advertisement

What is less well known is that Putin took several steps that have consolidated the resilience of Russian revenues. He put in place a conservative, very professional team of financial people. Some of them were trained in the West; some of them emerged from his team in the Saint Petersburg mayoralty. And, of course, the most important is [Alexei] Kudrin, his long-time finance minister. But also people who came up in the circle of Herman Gref. These people were very modern in their prescriptions for budget policy, for fiscal policy, for monetary policy.

And Putin has consistently listened to those people. The present prime minister [Mikhail] Mishustin comes out of the finance ministry and is part of that very cautious, conservative approach: save your money; don’t be like those other petrostates that blow it all on football stadiums and so forth. The Olympics in Sochi were one of the few exceptions. But by and large, the dominant strand has been caution, which now serves Putin very well. The other thing was systematic support for people who set about modernizing some sectors that had been strong in Soviet times, but practically disintegrated in the 1990s. The prime example of that is the civilian nuclear power sector, which has become very much a going concern.

LD: If you were grading Putin on how well he used and preserved that energy legacy on the eve of the war, what would it be?

Advertisement

TG: Up to the eve of the war you would have to give Putin and his circle of people pretty top grades, bearing in mind that legacy was in very damaged condition. The gas side has been spectacular under Putin. Russia has invested on the order of $200 billion, starting in about 2006, to develop a whole new gas province in the far north. And they built five new export pipelines to serve the European market. Plus, throw in the development of LNG, which Putin has supported personally very strongly.

On the oil side the Westerners were invited in. People talk about the majors, but the greater contribution comes from the four big oil services companies. In particular, Schlumberger, which developed a major operation in Russia, the most important part of which is the training system. Schlumberger creates these training centers, recruits bright young people and then sends them all over the world. On the eve of the invasion, the person running Schlumberger in Russia was someone who had gone through the Schlumberger system, had worked overseas for them and then returned as a senior executive.

LD: Explain the significance of that.

Advertisement

TG: There are really three parts to what the oil services companies brought to Russia: fracking, horizontal drilling, and 3D visualization in real time. And those three things together have really halted the decline in Russian oil production. We have seen two decades of strong growth, although mostly in the traditional West Siberian base, with as yet little offshore production and no shale.

Those techniques made an enormous difference. Initially, the Soviet oil fraternity was dead set against fracking. Fracking lessened the total recovery. The attitude of the Soviet oil fraternity was very much focused on getting the maximum recovery over the lifetime of the field, never mind the short-term profits. The Western companies brought in a different view. The first people who — again, working for Schlumberger — implemented fracking on a large scale did it for Yukos, and then everybody else saw the tremendous profitability that produced. And so fracking has become established.

The next stage is multi-stage fracking; you drill a horizontal well, instead of vertical, and then every dozen yards, you frack. And that increases your flow tremendously. To be able to do that, you have to do the visualization, so that your well goes right along the oil formation and doesn’t wander off someplace.

Advertisement

So, under Putin, we’ve seen a wholesale strengthening of the commodities sector, to modernize an oil industry that was in bad shape, a gas industry that needed to move on to the next generation, a nuclear power industry that had fallen apart and a coal industry that mostly served the domestic sector. And all that was turned around, consolidated and reoriented toward the next generation of exports. It’s not just about taking the legacy, but improving the legacy.

LD: About a year before Putin launched his attack, the two sides had just signed this landmark agreement to keep gas flowing through Ukraine and settle their legal disputes. How in the space of a year did they get from there to missiles hitting Kyiv?

TG: There’s a tendency to emphasize the role of energy considerations in Putin’s motives. The deeper you look into the buildup that leads to the invasion, the less important energy appears to be. It’s a running irritant in Russian-Ukrainian relations. But in the end, I think you can sum it up by saying that after 20 years of effort, Putin’s repeated attempts to gain control of Ukraine, including its energy sector, had come to nothing.

Advertisement

In 2004 comes the Orange Revolution. Putin’s game plan is completely undone. In 2013/14, with the overthrow of [Viktor] Yanukovych, Putin’s game plan, once again, is completely undone. And every time some new person comes along, whether it’s [Leonid] Kuchma or Yanukovych, they play Russia against the west. He’s trying to build an FSU equivalent to the European customs union and Ukraine can’t be relied upon.

Ukraine is a consistent problem on all of these fronts. And with its [potential] NATO and EU membership, you name it, there isn’t a single item on the Ukrainian docket that doesn’t drive Putin crazy. And all against the background of his deep conviction that Ukraine is an illegitimate entity to begin with.

LD: Well, now we’re six months into what was supposed to be a weekend war …

TG: I think he [Putin] genuinely believed he could win quickly.

Advertisement

LD: It seems to many on the outside that Putin is at least winning his energy war, even if the battlefield isn’t going to plan. Would you agree with that?

TG: I would honestly very much disagree. I don’t think Putin is winning the energy war at all. In fact, the very idea that energy is a geopolitical weapon runs counter to the main thrust of Russian energy policy for most of the Putin period.

The conventional wisdom in the West is that Russia has consistently used its energy as a weapon, reinforced by the fact that Putin himself has occasionally used such expressions as “Russia is an energy superpower.” But if you focus on the specifics of the gas trade between Russia and Europe, the remarkable thing is that Russia, as did the Soviet Union, was punctilious about observing the terms of gas contracts with its European buyers. That makes today’s cutoffs all the more astonishing.

Advertisement

The one exception to that, the one that remains in everybody’s mind, is the famous cutoff of 2009. That destroyed Gazprom’s commercial reputation in Europe. Hence, the established belief in the West is that Gazprom was an unreliable supplier and that the Kremlin used gas as a weapon. The 2009 cutoff was, in fact, a byproduct of the messy divorce with Ukraine.

On the oil side, you can’t use oil as a weapon — unless you join a cartel. Having long refused to have anything to do with OPEC, it’s only recently that Russia joined Saudi Arabia in an expanded OPEC+, which is attempting to keep oil prices high by limiting production. But the decision to join has been controversial inside the Russian industry, which needs to maintain high production to finance investment, and the Russian government urgently needs revenue for military spending. So the alliance may prove temporary.

As I mentioned earlier, energy revenues are the key to the whole political system. And that takes three forms. One is building a support group among the so-called oligarchs. In fact, creating a cohort of oligarchs who are beholden to you. The second thing is to maintain the welfare system across society, essential for stability. And the third is not so much a geopolitical weapon as a means of seduction, buying influence with businesspeople and politicians, especially in eastern Europe. There’s an excellent book that’s been written on that subject by Margarita Balmaceda, an associate at the Harvard Davis center. She has studied all the ways in which Russia used oil and gas and other forms of energy to influence the politics of its neighbors. Focusing on the carrot rather than the stick. Until the invasion, Russia made little use of the stick because the carrot was so effective.

LD: Your book The Bridge recounts how, despite decades where the Soviet Union was overtly threatening to annihilate Western Europe, the two still traded back and forth on gas and created a gas market. Why is post-Soviet Russia now seemingly unable to do that?

TG: That really goes to the heart of what is so very baffling about Putin’s behavior with this invasion. It is incredibly self-destructive from the standpoint of Russian national interest. He has effectively put a bullet through the heart of the Russian gas business in Europe. And by the same token, he has set in motion a process — I mean the sanctions — that is ultimately going to drag down the long-term competitiveness of the Russian oil industry.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Time Isn’t on Putin’s Side in Ukraine: Leonid Bershidsky

• Russia-China Lies Are Winning Over the Global South: Hal Brands

• Putin Will Exploit Gorbachev’s Death: Clara Ferreira Marques

(1) “Wheel of Fortune: the Battle for Oil and Power in Russia” (2012), “The Bridge: Natural Gas in a Redivided Europe” (2020), and “Klimat: Russia in the Age of Climate Change” (2021), all with Harvard University Press.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Liam Denning is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. A former investment banker, he was editor of the Wall Street Journal’s Heard on the Street column and a reporter for the Financial Times’s Lex column.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article