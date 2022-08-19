Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Vladimir Putin is certain he will win in Ukraine, because he must. He has left himself no other options, having started a war that’s been portrayed as a fight for Russia’s very survival, one that has redefined national identity and to which he has tied the fortunes of his regime. It’s an existential fight. That may be why he is focused on reinventing the past and surviving the present, while ignoring the future.

Unfortunately for the Russian leader, the future has a nasty way of catching up with the present. Whatever the exact conclusion of his war of conquest in Ukraine — and outright victory is unlikely — it is hard to imagine an outcome where Russia is not isolated and shunned for years to come. The country faces a future of poor quality goods with low safety standards, paltry foreign direct investment and declining real incomes.

For now, Russians are choosing to brush this aside. Opinion polls, unreliable as they are in any autocratic system, suggest growing support for the government — 68% of respondents said in July that the country was on the right track, up from 52% in February. It’s not that today’s problems are invisible, it’s that more people now expect them to pass, and pessimism about the future has decreased. Indeed, most do not expect to see wage delays, pay cuts or job losses. It helps, perhaps, that fewer Russians are looking for updates from the front.

That all matters, because it suggests public backing is conformist, not unconditional — Russians don’t expect to pay a cost. It’s a detail that hasn’t escaped Putin, who has allowed his citizens to be spectators in his war. He’s downplayed the three-pronged invasion of a neighbor as a “special military operation,” has avoided mass mobilization and (by and large) the use of conscripts. He’s preferring to turn to volunteers from distant regions, to outfits like private mercenary company Wagner and even convicts. No wonder propaganda, at fever pitch in the first months, has become a little less loud — far better for citizens to forget the war altogether.

Will reality bite? Eventually, and inevitably.

Yes, the economic fortress has resisted in the face of the initial shock. Sanctions take time, and Russia was prepared, thanks to years of fiscal restraint, plus the West has not been able to really strike where it would be able to impose the most pain — specifically, oil and gas. Moscow is instead squeezing Europe on gas and selling its crude, which matters more to government revenues, to Asia. Gross domestic product dropped a relatively shallow 4% in the second quarter, the first full quarter since the invasion. Officials now see a decrease of just over 4% for the full year — considerably less than earlier forecasts of more than 12%, which would have marked the steepest decline since the post-Soviet years.

But that’s not the good news it’s supposed to be. The second-quarter GDP decline has still shrunk the economy back to 2018 levels. Never mind that the calculation understates the drop in living standards. Unemployment levels have not soared with Western pull outs. That says something about shallow foreign investment and plenty about the role of state-influenced companies, which tend to prefer to cut wages and reduce hours before culling jobs. And even then, there will be pain. Political scientist Ilya Matveev has calculated the number of workers dependent on foreign capital, directly and indirectly, could be as high as 5 million, roughly 12% of the formal workforce.

Bank of Russia Deputy Governor Alexey Zabotkin is right that the country will find a new long-term equilibrium: It’s called stagnation. Russia exports commodities, but it imports components for a huge variety of industries as varied as agriculture and autos. Now, many of those suppliers are based in countries listed as enemy states. Inventories are rapidly being depleted and substitutes will struggle to match up. McDonald’s Corp., once a symbol of post-Soviet openness, is now Vkusno i Tochka, but the French fries are missing. Russians will still have cars — but where there were Renaults, there will now be Moskvich models; meanwhile, airbags have become a thing of the past and the present is all about government procurement boosting demand. Aeroflot is stripping jetliners for parts.

At a time when the economy should be planning for a carbon-free future — as even Saudi Arabia is beginning to — oil and gas will make up an ever-larger share of the budget. That increases what Janis Kluge at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs described to me as “the asymmetry of power,” the state’s ability to distribute rents and demand compliance. The state becomes the only source of opportunity.

There’s then the slow-burning erosion in education, research, the consequences of a damaging brain drain.

For now, it’s not unlike the end of the Soviet period. There may not be crashing commodities or fiscal mismanagement, but there are hard-currency stores and plenty of excess official optimism. There were forecasts this week that suggest these overly positive scenarios are now the baseline, for example in natural gas exports, where the 2022 outlook implies an unrealistic return to the status quo ante on sales to Europe. Economic thinkers willing to push back are in short supply.

Ultimately, it was economic collapse, not ideological pressure, that felled the Soviet Union. And as with the demonstrations over pensions back in 2018, there will be a trigger for protest and change from Russians themselves. The edifice will crack. The West has to encourage that by keeping a united front and focusing on the endgame, not cultural warfare.

Russians are experts at muddling along — they’ve survived years of anemic economic growth already. The government can keep the military machine going longer by reallocating spending, issuing domestic debt and printing cash. But this is not the 1990s. Russians are overlooking reality because they hope for a short-lived crisis, like those of the past. Putin, ever more out of touch, is offering a Potemkin future — where no one can acknowledge the fall in living standards, the isolation, the technological regression. But then, he has no options. Russians do.

