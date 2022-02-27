Pressure is now building on FIFA, soccer’s international administrator, to expel Russia from the 2022 World Cup. Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic have announced they won’t send teams to play scheduled qualification matches in Moscow. FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has a history of fawning over Putin, has decried Russia’s “use of force” in Ukraine and has expressed hope for a “rapid cessation of hostilities.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Even the International Olympic Committee, never shy from associating with despots, has found the voice to condemn the invasion. It has said Russian athletes can participate in the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, which get under way Friday. Since Russia is already under IOC sanction for old doping cases, they will represent the Russian Paralympic Committee, and not fly the national flag. But as civilian targets come under attack in Ukraine and casualties mount, calls to block Russian athletes from competing will grow louder.

They might not be on a par with sanctions that the U.S. and its allies are preparing against Putin and his regime, but cancellations of sporting events will at least prick an ego that has been puffed up by playing host to major competitions.

It is debatable whether he cares about the economic pain that his country will endure, but there is no doubt that Putin enjoys preening for the cameras from the presidential box at the Grand Sports Arena of the Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Russia’s national stadium, as an international parade of athletes march by. Who can forget his gloating self-regard at the final of the 2018 soccer World Cup?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Being denied another such photo-op could conceivably cause him more dismay than, say, being snubbed at the G-20 summit — which was his punishment for invading Ukraine in 2014.

Autocrats throughout history have used international sporting events to try to scour the taint from their misrule: It’s called “sportswashing.” But Putin is an especially skilled exponent — a black belt, you might even say — of the art. Throughout his political career, he has used sports to polish his personal image — think of all those images of him on the judo mat and in the ice-hockey rink — and to gloss over his repression at home as well as adventurism abroad. Ukrainians will remember that he was plotting the annexation of Crimea during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

(Recognizing the propaganda value of such showpieces to his ilk, he may have delayed the current assault until his friend Xi Jinping had derived maximum mileage from the Beijing Winter Olympics. China denies making any request to that end.)

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

International sporting bodies have been complicit in this kind of sportswashing, and routinely brush off criticism of their kowtowing to authoritarians by issuing bromides about sports being above politics. Inhabiting a world at some remove from reality, the IOC chose to frame its criticism of the invasion of Ukraine as “a breach of the Olympic truce.”

Soccer’s administrators and team owners have been especially reluctant to act against Russia, which is a major force in the economics of the sport. Russian hydrocarbon companies own or sponsor many teams across Europe and support UEFA itself; a Russian sits on its board.

That’s why FIFA and UEFA took little action against Russia in 2008, when it invaded Georgia, or in 2014, over Crimea. Asked in 2018 why he felt comfortable in developing close ties with Putin, Infantino replied airily: “There are many injustices in the world.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the FIFA president will find that such insouciance is impossible to pull off while there is a full-blown war taking place only a short private-jet flight from his Zurich headquarters. His hand may be forced by the actions of several European clubs that are severing their Russian connection: English giant Manchester United has canceled a sponsorship deal with Aeroflot, German team Schalke has removed Gazprom from its team jerseys. And UEFA is looking for ways to end its long-term partnership with the oil company.

Most telling of all is the fact that Roman Abramovich, the Russian owner of Chelsea FC, the reigning Champions League title holder, has chosen to put the club under the control of its charitable foundation. The move is evidently designed to insulate the club from any sanctions that may be directed at Abramovich, who is reportedly close to the Russian president, as well as from growing anti-Russian sentiment in the soccer world.

That leaves FIFA. The organization, which hasn’t quite scrubbed the stains of corruption that accumulated over the long reign of Infantino’s predecessor, Joseph Blatter, risks losing what remains of its shine by indulging Putin one more time.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

•

Tech Sanctions Won’t Sting Russia for a While: Tim Culpan & Tae Kim

•

Why Are We Surprised That Sanctions Keep Failing?: Jenny Paris

•

The Fog of War Is Spreading at Warp Speed Online: Parmy Olson

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering foreign affairs. A former editor in chief of the Hindustan Times, he was managing editor of Quartz and Time magazine’s international editor.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion