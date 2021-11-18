Lukashenko has long thrown caution and diplomacy to the wind; Europeans don’t see him as a rational actor, and neither, quite likely, does Putin — but the assist was just too good for the Russian leader to miss. To him, the border crisis and its consequences, the European gas market’s troubles, even the Ukraine-related tensions can all be arguments in favor of Nord Stream 2. It’s unclear to what extent he’s creating these arguments — there’s no doubt, however, that he uses them as best he can.It may appear that Germany is becoming resistant to Putin’s brand of persuasion. On Nov. 16, the German Federal Network Agency, a regulator whose approval is necessary for Nord Stream 2 to operate, suspended the application. To the politically-minded, this might look like caretaker Chancellor Angela Merkel’s payback for the indignity of having had to call pariah Lukashenko, at Putin’s insistence, to attempt a resolution to the refugee crisis. Yet the German bureaucracy can be quite apolitical, and in this particular case, the reason for the suspension appears to be bureaucratic. The regulator wants the pipeline’s operator, now Swiss-registered, to transfer its assets and staff to Germany and incorporate under German law — a reasonable request of a pipeline with its endpoint in Germany.It’s not that a German company would be difficult for Gazprom, the Russian gas supplier, to set up — but the suspension likely means a considerable delay, which explains the subsequent jump in spot natural gas prices. While the process runs its course, Putin needs to walk the thin line between keeping up the pressure and alienating the German government — and that means he will likely refrain from any abrupt moves in the coming months. In a way, he’s on the hook — at least as long as Nord Stream 2’s coming online remains a highly likely outcome.