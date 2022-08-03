Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

US freight railroads are in a bit of a predicament, and it’s not just because they are going down to the wire on labor contract negotiations with their 115,000 workers. Large railroads, including Union Pacific Corp. and Warren Buffett’s BNSF Railway Co., have juiced their profits so high by increasing efficiency and paring their workforces over the last several years that they have boxed themselves into a corner with no catalyst to keep attracting investors. Adjusted operating margins(1) for the five largest US railroads were 41% last year, compared with 29% 10 years ago and 15% less than a couple of decades ago. Those margins are off the charts when compared with other transportation companies, including trucking, parcel, air freight, maritime shipping, airlines, you name it.

In pushing those margins over the past five years to a level that analysts most likely would have thought were unobtainable, the railroads have angered their customers with high prices and poor service and have alienated their workers, who complain they’re being overworked after the railroads cut their ranks as much as possible.

Profit margins can’t rise further without inflicting even more damage on customers and workers, and the railroads have drawn the scrutiny of regulators. The Surface Transportation Board, the independent rail regulator, is on the warpath over the railroads’ shoddy service and is now listening favorably to customers who want more nimble mechanisms to dispute rates, especially when they’re captive to one railroad. The STB held hearings in April in which shippers and workers teed off on the railroads, and the regulator’s new chairman, Martin Oberman, got in on the action, saying service problems originated from the companies shedding 45,000 workers over the past six years. The only outlet for growth for the railroads, beyond the utility-like rate of US industrial production, is to take long-haul freight away from trucks. This is impossible with the current poor service, of course. But even when railroads eventually improve their on-time delivery statistics, most of the cargo they win from trucks would dilute their margins. Although railroads can be 10% to 15% cheaper than trucks just because a mile-long train is inherently more efficient than hauling the freight in 100 18-wheelers, railroads are much slower and notoriously unreliable on delivery times when compared with trucks.

To win truck traffic, railroads will have to go after more cargo that doesn’t pay as much as hauling automobiles and coal, such as maritime containers. In other words, there’s no lucrative, low-hanging fruit for the railroads to take from trucks.Railroads will also have to improve service drastically and demonstrate consistent reliability with on-time pickup and delivery times, even during floods or blizzards. With more consistent service, customers wouldn’t complain as loudly to the regulator and would likely be more open to the railroads’ argument of why they pay so much for rail service. A lot of shippers would be willing to take the trains’ slower but more economical option over faster trucks if they could count on the delivery times. That most likely means railroads would need to keep their operations more staffed up and more locomotives ready to deploy. All that implies more cost and will drag down profit margins.

Bolstering staff has a double benefit. It gives the railroads more of a cushion to inclement weather and other unforeseen disruptions, and it also would help repair the relationship with employees by addressing their complaints of being overworked, which go beyond the normal ones from a workforce. Railroad workers are quitting, and the companies are having a hard time hiring enough replacements, which is highly unusual for the industry’s well-paid union jobs.

But far from looking to improve those relationships with customers and workers, the railroads still seem fixated on operating margins. Even as negotiations with the labor unions have dragged on for more than two years and have frozen rail workers’ salaries at 2019 levels, the railroads are asking union members to pay more out of pocket for health care.

And no one can argue the railroads can’t afford their workers. In one example, Union Pacific, the largest publicly traded US railroad, paid investors more than $41 billion in dividends and share buybacks over five years through 2021. In the first six months of this year, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company heaped an additional $5 billion on shareholders.

While the rail companies have been attentive to their investors, they were caught off guard at the beginning of the pandemic with the mood of their workforce. When freight momentarily slowed to a crawl in March and April 2020 because of the US lockdowns to stem the spread of Covid-19, the railroads furloughed workers to match the decline in their operations. They were somewhat taken aback when they couldn’t easily bring back those workers as they had been able to for decades after furloughs.

All the rail companies are struggling to hire workers despite the pay and benefits. This should be a wake-up call for everyone, including rail investors. Instead of looking at the labor contract as an opportunity to win over their employees and work together to improve service — again, the key to any strategy to take truck traffic — the railroads seem to be more concerned about protecting their profit margin gains.

The railroads are offering a 17% compounded raise over five years; the unions want 31% while keeping medical benefits the same and easing some work rules. Three professional arbiters appointed by President Joe Biden will now devise a proposal that the railroads and labor unions can accept. If that plan is rejected, Congress will have to step in to avoid a strike.

Don’t hold you breath for the railroads to stand up to Wall Street and tell analysts and investors that the only way to grow faster than industrial production is to take steps that will cause margins to slip back to a less historical level, say 40% or even 35%. If a railroad announced this strategy, its shares would likely get hammered.

In the meantime, the railroads will still be boxed in, and investors will soon lose interest when revenue and profit-margin growth stalls.

(1) If you follow railroads, you may notice I’m discussing operating profit margin instead of the industry term, operating ratio. No other sector, outside of transportation, uses operating ratio, which is just the mirror opposite of what every other industry uses. It’s only confusing, and until someone can explain why the industry had to adopt the operating ratio term, I’m going to continue thinking it was precisely to obfuscate and cover up the terrible operating margins of decades ago.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Thomas Black is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering logistics and manufacturing. Previously, he covered U.S. industrial and transportation companies and Mexico’s industry, economy and government.

