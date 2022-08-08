Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through that alchemy peculiar to Washington DC, Build Back Better became the Inflation Reduction Act. But the climate-related core of the landmark legislation passed in the Senate this weekend — now awaiting a House vote — remains building. Share with The Post: What’s one way you’ve felt the impact of inflation? ArrowRight President Joe Biden’s flagship economic package extends tax credits for new wind and solar generation (as well as battery storage and geothermal projects). There are also incentives for domestic manufacturers to build the equipment for those projects, as well as mining the minerals and making the components that go into battery-powered electric vehicles. Beyond accelerating the construction of energy assets, this represents an effort to catch up with Chinese industrial policy and encourage building an entire value chain for US-made clean technology.

And while the IRA was passed via a strictly blue budget reconciliation process, many of the climate-related dollars unleashed will be spent in red locales. A data analysis conducted by Bloomberg Opinion and Enersection, a Houston-based data visualization firm, of where renewable energy technology gets deployed in the US shows the vast majority is in Republican-led congressional districts.

Bobby Ghosh recently hosted a Twitter Space featuring Liam Denning of Bloomberg Opinion and Jeff Davies, co-founder of Enersection, on why US green energy is redder than you might think. Here are three major takeaways from their discussion.

The IRA represents an enormous investment in climate and energy spending.

Liam Denning: It’s a landmark piece of legislation that advocates of renewable energy will be thankful for, particularly in terms of tax credits and EV incentives. But I don’t think we should forget how this legislation was passed. It was passed on an arcane reconciliation process, and I think it’s worth dwelling on the fact that during the voting process, we saw a lot of carefully tailored amendments from the Republican side that focused on things like high gasoline prices. It’s clear that renewable energy and climate change still remain ideologically-charged issues in this country. And that’s despite the fact that at a base level, what we’re really talking about here are questions of science, technology and economics. As much as it’s a landmark piece of legislation, clearly, we as a society have some ways to go in terms of how we approach these topics.

Jeff Davies: Surely like all legislation in the US, there’s compromises in the package, but that’s what needs to happen in order to get it done. I’m still shocked. Just a few weeks ago, it felt like any legislation was dead in the water and then kind of out of nowhere, the dam broke. So I think at the end of the day you have to take whatever deal you can get done.

The vast majority of IRA spending on renewable energy will go to red districts, not blue ones.

JD: The big takeaway from me was by all appearances, Republicans continue to vote against their best interest as it relates to where the money will flow. The vast majority of it will flow into Republican districts — that’s what the data shows.

LD: When you actually look at the district level where we are installing utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage — both the stuff that’s already been put in the ground that’s operating and stuff that’s been planned — overwhelmingly red districts dominate:

There’s a big discrepancy between federal and local-level rhetoric on climate change and the IRA.

LD: If you look at California — the poster child for the energy transition in this country — you’ll see Kevin McCarthy’s bright-red district, which also has a huge renewable energy hub. If you leave the ideology to one side and just look at this from the perspective of where is stuff being built, where are dollars being invested, the picture that comes out is far more nuanced than what you’ll find in an op-ed or a tweet.

JD: Obviously Kevin McCarthy’s constituents benefit from the capital investments that come in by way of solar plants, wind plants, battery storage projects that are being built, the jobs that are created, the property tax benefits, the royalties, the lease payments, etc. All of that accrues to his constituents and yet most likely for political reasons, at the federal level, McCarthy and many others speak out against renewables. It’ll be interesting to see how the House votes go relative to the data. If you go to a lot of these folks’ websites, they actually promote renewables. And yet at the end of the day, the party lines still dominate. The political reality in this country is unfortunate: If the Democrats say black, the Republicans are going to say white. Even if the representatives of red districts ultimately support it and understand that their constituents are benefiting from it, the divisiveness in this country influences how they speak about renewable energy.

To learn more about why clean power money is largely spent in Republican districts, read “Red America Should Love Green Energy Spending,” by Liam Denning and Jeff Davies.

