And the row with over energy subsidies has not been resolved. Kwasi Kwarteng is hardly an interventionist, but intensive energy users in the steel and chemical industries have been warning the business secretary that soaring costs will force them to cut production. They are pressing for a price cap similar to the one that protects households. The chancellor will want state support to come with strict, time-limited conditions, but because prices are unlikely to fall anytime soon, any subsidy to businesses would likely be prolonged.