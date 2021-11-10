Amazon’s validation of Rivian’s products also ensured that competing delivery companies would think about Rivian vans for their own needs. There used to be an old line about conservative decision-makers: “Nobody gets fired for buying IBM.” That reputation as the safe choice could eventually be the case for Rivian vans, too. Of course, Amazon made sure that it would get its vans before anyone else could, and as part of its agreement, it has the right to buy all the vans Rivian produces for up to six years. The lack of flexibility might eventually be a pain for Rivian, but a multi-billion dollar order backlog would help justify the company’s lofty valuation, too.