Musk has spoken vividly about his own “production hell” and probably feels he endured more than his share of hardships before Tesla earned its stratospheric valuation. Even so, all told, Tesla has delivered fewer than 2 million vehicles since the start of 2010, and it’s valued at 13 times Ford’s market cap. Analysts compete to justify these numbers with ever more expansive business models. In one notable recent example, this involved putting robots on Mars, inspired by Musk’s own claims of developing a Tesla-bot while a person dressed as a robot cavorted on stage. It’s a bit rich to pull a stunt like that and then suddenly get all Jim Chanos about Rivian’s truck ambitions.