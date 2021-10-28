The obvious strategy for Russia, as with other petrostates, is to diversify its economy. Yet oil and gas alone account for more than half of Russian exports. Moreover, subsidized domestic gas is woven into the social contract, encouraging demand: Russia uses more gas than the entire EU and, per dollar of GDP, five times as much as the U.S. Overall, in energy terms, the Russian economy remains a furnace, and thereby more carbon-intensive, relative to western economies and, lately, even China.