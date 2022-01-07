If only to improve his own standing, Tokayev should limit outside troops to guarding critical infrastructure and seek their swift removal as soon as calm returns. He also needs to acknowledge the legitimate grievances of ordinary Kazakhs and start taking concrete steps to address them. He himself has proposed several needed reforms in the past, including granting citizens greater say in local governance. Now he needs to follow through — allowing real scope for political activity, appointing more capable figures to improve government services, and showing he’s serious about addressing official corruption.