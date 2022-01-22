Whether the combination will be enough to shield Russia in the event of sanctions is hard to gauge. We don’t know just how far Moscow will go to resolve what it sees as a security threat on its western border, or just how heavily the West will punish any attack or military incursion into Ukraine, should it come to that. Ranges of options are available to both sides. But it’s easy to overestimate the benefits of Putin’s armor-plated economy. Those exist, but short-term protection comes with a rising long-term cost, as productivity and growth are sacrificed for stability and regime preservation. Add in ongoing dependence on oil and gas, plus poor demographics, and the vulnerabilities become even more apparent.