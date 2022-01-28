That said, cutting the gas supply has some notable downsides for Putin. First, it would forever damage Russia’s relationship with the Europeans. They would no longer be able to argue, as they have to U.S. officials wringing their hands about their dependence on Russian gas, that Gazprom PSJC, the state-owned behemoth, “has been a reliable supplier for decades.” Even after this particular crisis, there would be no returning to the status quo. As European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans told EU energy and environment ministers last week, “If we really want to stop long-term making Putin very rich, we have to invest in renewables and we need to do it quickly.”