Regular Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian power stations disrupt power and water supplies, as well as cellular coverage, in Ukrainian regions for hours, sometimes days on end. The attacks began after a powerful explosion damaged a key bridge connecting Russia with occupied Crimea, and many have interpreted them as Putin’s revenge for the sabotage and for recent battlefield defeats. They are, however, more than that: Strategic bombing is a time-honored, if disputed, war-winning tool. But Russia’s military strategists seem to have missed or ignored some important developments in the debate around it.Strategic bombing, or attacks from the air on an adversary’s critical infrastructure and industry as well as their surrounding civilian centers, has been a feature of Western warfighting since World War II. The practice inflicted lasting damage on many a German and Japanese city, including Dresden and Hiroshima. In later wars — in Vietnam, Yugoslavia and Iraq — it was employed in a more limited way and with increasing precision, leading to more infrastructure damage and fewer civilian deaths. Throughout the post-World War II era, experts and pundits alike have debated its effectiveness while stressing its unquestionable brutality.

There is still no expert consensus on whether strategic bombing sufficiently undermines an enemy’s physical capacity and national morale to justify its human and financial cost. Some have even described it as counterproductive, since such campaigns can cause a rally-around-the-flag effect — something that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has attempted to cultivate in his public denunciations of the Russian missile strikes.

The Russian military, however, repeats the strikes with a deadly regularity, and blackouts are growing longer and harder to overcome as the Ukrainian energy system’s considerable pre-war resiliency is exhausted. This suggests that Putin and the Russian military leadership have weighed in on the side of the strategic bombing debate that argues for its ultimate usefulness. Their decision was almost certainly eased by the open disregard that Putin and his generals have for moral arguments emphasizing the collateral damage to Ukrainian civilians.Some of the pro-war Russian Telegram channels, notably Rybar, run by former Defense Ministry spokesperson Mikhail Zvinchuk, have enthusiastically backed attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, even providing the coordinates of desirable targets. They argue that power outages disrupt Ukrainian railroad traffic and make it harder to supply the troops, especially with heavy Western equipment. Diesel-powered engines can only pull shorter and lighter trains than electric ones across the Carpathian mountains, and they require expensive fuel and — given that many of Ukraine’s diesel engines were produced in territory now occupied by Russia — hard-to-get spare parts. And even these engines get stuck when power is shut off to signaling and other electrified systems.

In that sense, the missile strikes would be part of a strategy that the US political scientist Robert Pape, in his seminal 1996 book “Bombing to Win,” labeled as “denial” — an attempt to create supply difficulties for enemy forces in the field. But bombing electrical infrastructure has been discredited in a “denial” context.

“The only sound reason for attacking electrical power is to affect the production of war material in a war of attrition against a self-supporting nation-state without outside assistance,” US Air Force Major Thomas E. Griffith Jr. wrote in a 1994 thesis for the School of Advanced Airpower Studies, citing numerous examples from US wars. Ukraine doesn’t fit this description: It not only has lots of outside help, it is almost completely reliant on it for both cash and military supplies.

Besides, strikes on power stations and transformers in systematic attempts to degrade the Ukrainian power grid are not the most obvious way to disrupt freight traffic: Striking key bridges would have been a shorter path toward the same goal. Despite increasingly emotional calls for attacks on bridges on pro-war Telegram, the Russian command has been reluctant, perhaps in the hope that it might someday need that costly infrastructure for its own troops.

Russian strategists are also hardly likely to believe in the power of strategic bombing to coerce the adversary to negotiate. Ever since the strikes began in October, Zelenskiy has showed no willingness to make concessions, repeatedly calling instead for more and better weapons systems to close Ukraine’s skies and demanding that Russia be declared a state sponsor of terrorism for the attacks. It should be clear by now that coercion is not working — and, while it worked for the US after the nuclear bombings of Japan, other examples of airstrikes that decisively forced a belligerent to the negotiating table are hard to find. What about the 1999 bombing of Serbia? People forget that it also included targeted strikes on actual troops and equipment in the field, something that the Russian air and missile forces are leaving to artillery in Ukraine because of the surprising resilience of Ukrainian air defenses.

More plausibly, Russian strategists are going for what Pape categorized as “punishment” — a demoralization effect that undermines support for enemy leadership, the kind apparently achieved by the US in previous wars. The 1947 “United States Strategic Bombing Survey” found a “pervasive” effect of U.S. airstrikes on Japanese citizens’ morale. “More of the bombed persons tended to feel that there was inequality of suffering,” it reported. “More of the bombed persons tended to become critical of both home front and military leaders.”

Some later academic works dealing with more modern wars have also noted that strategic bombing can be demoralizing. In a paper published this year in the Journal of Peace Research, Leiden University’s Milos Popovic established that those areas of Serbia bombed by NATO in 1999 were less likely to vote for Slobodan Milosevic in 2000 than those that were not bombed. “The NATO airstrikes decisively tilted Serbia’s postwar voters away from the regime,” Popovic wrote. Contrary to some previous research, the Serbian radical right also lost votes as a result of the NATO strikes.One could argue that the reaction in Ukraine cannot resemble that in Japan or Serbia: Those two countries were the aggressors in the wars in which they were subjected to strategic bombing, and in both, the authoritarian regimes relied on repression, perhaps to a greater degree than on genuine popular support. Ukrainians — the victims in the current conflict — are more likely to rally even closer around Zelenskiy and their military leaders as Russia fires the missiles, the way Brits did around Churchill during the 1940 Battle of Britain. Throughout this year, however, the Russian leadership, both political and military, has often showed that it tends to drink buckets of its own Kool-Aid — and the propaganda line concerning ordinary Ukrainians is that they are, at heart, the same as Russians, only led astray by nationalist and pro-Western propaganda. The Kremlin doesn’t appear to believe that Ukrainians feel they’re fighting an existential war. That disbelief would be consistent with the view that hardship eventually will turn them against Zelenskiy.

Ukraine’s wartime control of information flows is relatively tight, so gauging the effect of the Russian strikes on ordinary Ukrainians is hard. Yet, given the failure of Russia’s previous attempts to turn them against their leadership — unforgettably, early in the campaign, as Ukrainians fought fiercely to defend Kyiv, Putin called on Ukrainian officers to overthrow Zelenskiy and talk to the Kremlin — Putin and his generals are quite likely acting once again on erroneous assumptions about the Ukrainian people.

They are also, to a surprising degree, trying to reenact World War II, in which strategic bombing played an important, if not exactly decisive, role. The US, after all, has cooled on the concept since the 1990s, as what Pape called “decapitation” — precision strikes aimed at killing or isolating enemy leadership — gained precedence. Russia is either mentally stuck in a previous era of warfighting, technically ill-equipped to refocus in a similar way, or both.

