The apparent steadfastness of Scott Sheffield of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. makes sense in a sector rebuilding its reputation with investors after a decade of excess and loss. Yet Sheffield’s statement is odd in the details. By Pioneer’s own math, all else equal, a move from $90 oil to $150, annualized, would imply a free cash flow yield of almost 20%.(1) Which raises a rather troubling question. If investors really require a 20% yield from one of America’s biggest, best-capitalized shale operators before it’s allowed to drill some extra wells, isn’t that business model broken?

I suspect Sheffield was erring on the side of performative restraint. Nonetheless, oil tested the air above $100 during the opening of Russia’s assault. It has eased back slightly below that level. But a mix of physical disruptions, sanctions and financiers shying away from Russia — including even Chinese state banks — could yet push it much higher. If so, that would present U.S. shale operators with a quandary.

In addition to repairing relations with investors, maintaining discipline on spending helps repair balance sheets. That said, the latter have improved drastically already. Pioneer’s ratio of net debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, for example, has fallen from more than six times to less than one in the space of four quarters, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company is forecast to have a net cash position within two years. Despite widening recently, the spread on high-yield energy bonds is at relatively tight levels similar to those that prevailed in late 2018.

Given that, triple-digit oil prices resulting from a genuine supply disruption would normally be a clear signal to raise production; we’re talking Bat-Signal clarity here. Yet doing so would carry risks. Apart from potentially diluting the discipline mantra, high oil prices have a way of ultimately curing high oil prices by hurting demand, either via fuel conservation or plain old recession. In other words, producers might fall into the usual trap of chasing high near-term oil prices with more wells just ahead of a drop.

That said, the shale sector’s ability to boost production — and to scale back — relatively quickly is its calling card. In addition, domestic barrels have strategic value amid this crisis, and one suspects that will be lasting given the scope of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions. Certainly, President Joe Biden on Thursday talked of sanctions hitting Russia “for years to come.”

Given the risks that Biden and his fellow Democrats face from higher gasoline prices in the run-up to November’s midterm elections, might the president seek to nudge exploration and production companies toward higher output? His comments on Thursday warning oil companies not to use the war as an excuse to gouge drivers suggest no. As an aside, trying to pin higher pump prices on profiteering rather than Putin seems like a glaring missed opportunity.

Biden should resist calls to renew restrictions on oil exports; the cure for disruption is not more disruption. One left-field option would be to announce some sort of emergency support for drilling on federal lands, such as a temporary royalties holiday. It would add to Biden’s drip-feed of signals that he feels voters’ pain without actually doing much more than throwing the ball back to exploration and production companies.

The narrative that this White House is strangling drilling may yet comport with reality in time. But the fact is that permits for onshore drilling were issued at a faster rate in Biden’s first year than in his predecessor’s last one. As of November, producers held more than 9,000 unused permits for drilling on federal land. Their reluctance to use them owes more to the red ink of the past decade than any green agenda. It shouldn’t require a nudge to change that if triple-digit oil is sustained. But proferring one would reveal whether shale really can’t grow, even if the president wants it to.

(1) As noted by Neal Shah, Pioneer’s CFO, on the latest earnings call:If you look at our hedge position now at 0% hedged on oil, if you’re talking about a $90 price environment, every $5 change in oil now has an incremental $750 million of cash flow for us.Adding the $3.8 billion implied by a move to $150 oil to Pioneer’s guidance for operating cash flow in 2022 of “>$10.5billion” (at a forward oil-price strip of about $84 per barrel) and netting off the capital expenditure budget at the midpoint results in $10.8 billion of implied free cash flow. That is equivalent to a yield of 19% relative to the current enterprise value.

