Fortunately for the sector, it has begun rebuilding trust. E&P companies, after many years of habitually spending more cash than they brought in, have become more disciplined. According to the quarterly “State of the Business” roundup by Bob Brackett at Bernstein Research, the sector clocked its fifth consecutive quarter of organic free cash flow (i.e., before acquisitions) in the three months ending September. At almost $15 per barrel of oil equivalent, this was the highest since the third quarter of 2008. The big difference is that, while oil averaged $118 a barrel back in the summer of 2008, it was just $70 in the summer of 2021. Keep in mind that for the last three months of 2021, oil averaged $77.