According to its latest annual tax contribution report, released last month, Shell’s Bahamas subsidiary generated more than $652 million in profits in 2020, making the Caribbean country its 5th most profitable operation globally. More remarkably, Shell achieved the excellent returns employing just 35 people in Nassau. Its staff worldwide numbers 87,000. The year 2020 wasn’t an anomaly. During the 2018 to 2020 period, the oil major made almost $2.5 billion in profits with the Bahamas subsidiary — a staggering 14% of the parent company’s total net income over those three years.(1)
The tax regimen is completely legal under Bahamian law. And Shell executives offer a lengthy list of “commercial” reasons why it makes sense the subsidiary should be based in the Caribbean nation. Among them: geographical proximity to West Africa and Latin America, the high standard of living unavailable elsewhere in the region, great transports links, and the fact that Shell has had a presence in the island since 1982.
Here are a couple of counterarguments. While it is true that Shell has been present in the Bahamas for over 40 years, the trading subsidiary only relocated there in 2018 (from Barbados, another tax friendly Caribbean outpost). Shell might have considered Houston, where it already had a giant trading business. True, Bahamas has a high quality of living – but so does Houston, unless white-sand beaches are a prerequisite for successful oil trading.
As for those transportation links, how many direct flights per week are there from Nassau to Latin America and West Africa? Just one, to Panama, according to a simple Google search. West Africa is also closer to London than to the Bahamas.
So that leaves taxes. The Covid pandemic made 2020 an odd year for everyone, including Shell,(3)to fulfill their fiduciary responsibility to achieve the highest returns for their shareholders. Still, the oil giant demonstrated an ability to channel profits where taxes are lower.(2)The Bahamas wasn’t the only low-tax jurisdiction cited in the 2020 tax report. In the ranking of Shell’s five top countries by pretax profit, the company listed Switzerland, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Many of the loopholes that made the Caribbean synonymous with tax shelters have been shut in recent years. But there are still plenty, and Shell is profiting from one.
The situation may change from 2023 onward when a global deal to set a minimum corporation tax level of 15% may come into force. The Commonwealth of the Bahamas signed on to the agreement in October. As global tax pressure increases, the advantageous rates those nations offer will come under pressure. Net profit is all but sure to drop as taxes rise.
The U.K. government is already under pressure to impose heavier levies on energy producers, in part because they have profited from rising prices for the oil and gas they pump. British lawmakers may choose to look at oil trading, too.
Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should.
(1) Based onIFRS earnings data
(2) Shell reported large writedowns in 2020 which affected its overall profitability, particularly in countries where the company pumps oil and natural gas, like Australia, the U.S. or the UK.
(3) The most profitable country worldwide for Shell in 2020 was Switzerland, where it reported pretax profits of $1.59 billion, and said it paid $134.2million in taxes. Singapore was the third most profitable country for Shell in 2020, with pretax profits of $1.13 billion, and taxes paid of just $12.7 million.
Javier Blas is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. He previously was commodities editor at the Financial Times and is the coauthor of "The World for Sale: Money, Power, and the Traders Who Barter the Earth's Resources."
