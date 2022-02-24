The military doctrine of shock-and-awe offers the tantalizing hope that swiftly inflicting enormous pain on an enemy would destroy its will to resist, almost before any fighting has actually started. Conceived by Harlan K. Ullman and James P. Wade of the U.S. National Defense University, it is known as “rapid dominance” in military circles.

The Saudis applied it to the Russians — economically.

In March 2020, Riyadh and Moscow, which until then had been working together to manage the oil market, had a falling out. Saudi Arabia, worried about the impact of Covid-19 and wanted to cut oil production to shore up prices. Moscow didn’t see the need at that time. That resulted in the OPEC+ oil cartel becoming a free-for-all, with each member pumping and selling as much or little crude as it wanted.

Saudi Arabia went after Russia by going all-out on production, sparking an oil price war. The Kremlin was caught completely by surprise. In one go, Saudi Arabia offered the biggest ever price discounts for its crude, and announced a big output hike. When trading started, Brent crude suffered its largest one-day price drop since the 1990-91 Gulf War, plunging 24%. The Saudis were showing they were ready to shoot themselves in the foot to inflict pain on Russia.

With oil prices in free fall, the Russian ruble plunged nearly 5%, touching a record low against the dollar. Over the next few days, Saudi Arabia made further announcements with the clear intent of driving oil prices even lower. It succeeded; in two weeks, oil prices plunged 40%.

The Saudi shock-and-awe campaign was so brazen that its motive was clear to Moscow: a maximum of economic pain to force the Kremlin back to the negotiating table — immediately.

It worked and the two oil powers ultimately came to an agreement. The episode demonstrates that Russia is economically vulnerable, and that oil — and other commodities — are its greatest weakness. The Kremlin may have already priced in Western sanctions on its banking sector, its sovereign debt, and its oligarchs. What it has not counted on is that the West would shoot itself in the foot — by cutting commodities imports to zero — to thwart Putin.

Saudi Arabia is a theocracy and not accountable to voters angry about economic pain. So there was no real resistance to the strategy. For the West, targeting oil, natural gas and other commodities may be unpalatable because of the heavy economic cost. But they are the quickest way to stay Putin’s hand.

As of today, the West is actually financing Putin’s war in Ukraine, buying hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Russian natural resources every day. Either stop buying them, or find a way to stop the payments, including disconnecting Russia from SWIFT, the global inter-bank payment system. It’s the only thing that he’s unlikely to have priced in. It may be too late to prevent the invasion. But there’s still time to keep him from pushing toward Kyiv.

