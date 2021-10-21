Current investment is woefully inadequate to keep pace with likely global energy demand in coming years. Apart from last year, overall energy demand has grown by about 2% a year for the past 10 years and is likely to continue to expand at at least the same rate, according to BP Plc. Most of the increase in demand has come from emerging economies. You can see this in the demand for oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel and the like. Among the 34 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -- basically a rich-country club -- such demand has been flat for the past 10 years. In non-OECD countries, it has been rising by 3% a year. In China, it has been going up by 5.5% a year, and there seems almost no interest from the country’s rulers to tie themselves to curbing the use of fossil fuels.