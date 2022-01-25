Fortunately, these are often the only debts these companies have and won’t need repaying or refinancing for a while. Companies that raised equity at the peak are now swimming in so much cash, they could manage for a long time without asking for more. Perennially loss-making hydrogen-fuel-cell maker Plug Power Inc. held $4.1 billion of cash at the end of September — almost 30 times as much as it had at the start of 2020. Sports-betting company DraftKings Inc. had almost $2.5 billion of cash when last disclosed.