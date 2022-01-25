Investors ought not be surprised. Regulators across the globe have sneered at the merger of Nvidia — a huge and growing designer of chips used in graphics cards, servers and electric vehicles — with Arm, the Cambridge-based architect of semiconductors used in almost every facet of the world economy.
Their skepticism centers on the quite-reasonable notion that an Nvidia-Arm merger would create a virtually-unstoppable powerhouse in an industry that has already gained international attention due to chip shortages. Arm designs the very core of processors made by Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co., and for years its executives used that ubiquity as a poison-pill argument against getting taken over by any of its clients.
Yet both Nvidia and SoftBank kept clinging to the belief that they could push this deal through.
Unknown a decade ago, Nvidia found a lucrative niche in its earliest days by entering the market for chips that process graphics in computers. From there it started selling to games consoles, before pivoting to even thirstier computing tasks such as artificial intelligence. The recent demand for AI and electric vehicles has boosted both sales and its market value.
That’s been a boon for SoftBank, too, because more than half the proceeds of its sale of Arm were to come in Nvidia stock. At $584 billion, Nvidia is now worth 92% more than when the deal was made. The share portion of the sale alone is valued at over $40 billion, plus as much as $17 billion in cash that was to go with it.
SoftBank really needs that money, and it won’t get nearly as much from an IPO. After taking Arm private for $31 billion in 2016, the Japanese conglomerate currently values the company at $24 billion. But with revenue of $2.5 billion per year, such a price tag still looks rich. While Nvidia itself trades at 24-times sales, it manages to attract such valuations because it’s on track to hit revenue growth of 60% for this fiscal year. Qualcomm, another possible comparison, is valued at around 5.7-times sales and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index averages closer to 7-times.
Whatever figure IPO investors settle on, SoftBank is going to miss out on the big cash prize it was hoping for, because not only will it get so much less, it also won’t be able to offload the entire company onto public markets. At best, it’ll be able to borrow money using its Arm holdings as collateral — a tactic it has often deployed with its large stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
And it needs that cash because the balance sheet is looking quite burdened. At the end of September its current ratio — which measures current assets divided by current liabilities — had fallen to just 0.78, implying that more money is due in the coming year than it has available.
A handful of winners for its Vision Fund have helped fill the coffers, yet it’s also had some notable failures, including troubled rental startup The We Co. (better known as WeWork). Not only did that debacle hurt the bottom line, it damaged SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son’s reputation as a master dealmaker. Pulling off the Arm sale, with a lucrative bag of Nvidia shares, was supposed to be the transaction that proved he’s still got the magic touch.
But now investors have reason to fear the magic is gone, and they may be left wondering where the cash will come from to pay its debts.
More From This Writer and Others at Bloomberg Opinion:
• SoftBank Needs to Stop Buying and Start Selling: Tim Culpan
• Mobileye Listing Won’t Solve Intel’s Core Problems: Tae Kim
• The U.K. IPO Market Has Made Amends for Deliveroo: Chris Hughes
This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.
Tim Culpan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. He previously covered technology for Bloomberg News.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.