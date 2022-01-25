SoftBank really needs that money, and it won’t get nearly as much from an IPO. After taking Arm private for $31 billion in 2016, the Japanese conglomerate currently values the company at $24 billion. But with revenue of $2.5 billion per year, such a price tag still looks rich. While Nvidia itself trades at 24-times sales, it manages to attract such valuations because it’s on track to hit revenue growth of 60% for this fiscal year. Qualcomm, another possible comparison, is valued at around 5.7-times sales and the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor index averages closer to 7-times.