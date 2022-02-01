Still, the idea of a non-use agreement that effectively halts support for research and development, as advocated by this coalition of academics, should give us pause. Given the gravity of our climate predicament, and the likelihood the world will overshoot its global warming limit or hit tipping points, this option is simply not yet one we can discard — at least not before understanding it further. For now, it’s terrifying and terrible in the way that chemotherapy is: We don’t want it, but can we deny ourselves the possibility? It’s no substitute for dramatic carbon reduction, but do we know enough today to refuse it?