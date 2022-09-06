Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In 1992, a young member of Knesset, Benjamin Netanyahu, startled the Israeli public with a warning that Iran — a dictatorship pledged to the destruction of the Jewish state — was “three to five years” from attaining a nuclear weapon. He left to the public imagination what disaster would follow. It was an opportunity for him to present himself as a savior, the man who saw the future and wasn’t afraid to face it.

Today, 30 years later, Netanyahu is still recycling updated versions of his warning. It will almost certainly be the theme of his campaign in the upcoming Israeli election, where he hopes to return to power as head of the right-wing Likud party. This week he accused Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, his main opponents, of “falling asleep on their watch, and allowing Iran to reach an agreement that endangers our future.”

The agreement in question is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal Iran struck in 2015 with world powers to restrict Tehran’s nuclear program. Former President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact, but the Biden administration is seeking to revive the deal, opening a path for Iran to become a threshold nuclear state within a few years.

Yet stoking Israeli fears of a direct Iranian attack no longer looks like a dependable path for Netanyahu and his allies on the right.

Once, Israel dreamt of wiping out the Iranian nuclear program with military strikes, just as the country had destroyed nuclear sites in Iraq in 1981 and in Syria in 2007. In 2010, Bibi, as Netanyahu is widely known in Israel, and his hawkish defense minister Ehud Barak began seriously planning such a strike against Iran. Their plan was shelved after the army’s senior command informed them success couldn’t be fully assured.

Today, any such plan would be absurd. Iran’s nuclear program is scattered throughout the country and buried underground. Unlike the Iraqis and the Syrians, Iran has the scientific and technological ability to rebuild. And the entire world, including the US, would condemn such a move as destabilizing. Iran has oil, and these days oil talks.

There is a segment of the Israeli public that still believes Netanyahu has a magic ability to wipe out the Iranian nuclear project. Bibi knows it isn’t true, but he encourages the delusion.

He is all too willing to whip up voters with apocalyptic “never again” scenarios. It isn’t too hard for Israelis, who have experienced conventional missile attacks by Iranian proxies in Gaza and Lebanon, to imagine what Iran’s leaders might do with a nuke. This fear is ingrained in some people and Netanyahu knows how to activate it.

But not everyone is susceptible to Bibi’s rhetoric. His decades of warnings of Iranian menace have desensitized some people to his message. Netanyahu’s opponents won’t hesitate to assert that Bibi’s unbending us-against-the-world hardline is out of touch with reality.

This opposition case was on display in a recent televised roundtable discussion on post-JCPOA Iran. Two of the participants were former military chiefs of staff who had served under Netanyahu. Two were ex-ministers of defense in Bibi governments. One, Gantz, had held both jobs. None was a Bibi supporter, a point they readily acknowledged (Gantz is the head of a centrist plank in the November election).

The five participants were in accord: None liked the JCOPA (“it’s full of holes,” said Gantz) but all agreed that it was destined to be a regional fact of life that Israel would have to deal with. They shared a high degree of confidence that the military could cope with whatever threats nuclear Iran presented.

To bolster the point, Gantz invoked President Joe Biden’s pledge, made in July during his visit to Israel, that he would use force against Iran “in the last resort.” This amounted to a departure from Israel’s historic defense doctrine that it will fight its own battles without outside intervention. Surprisingly, none of the generals disagreed.

There was also a surprising consensus that Iran shouldn’t be at the top of Israel’s defense priorities. A bigger concern, according to the panel, was the polarized state of the nation. One by one, without mentioning any names, the participants pointed to the lack of solidarity and the decline they perceive in social resilience and patriotism under Netanyahu’s long and divisive reign.

Former Prime Minister Barak summed it up: “All living chiefs of staff, almost all living heads of the Mossad and all living Shin Bet chiefs would agree, all the people who are, or were, at the head of the security apparatus, understand today that there is a more serious threat to the future of the State of Israel than from Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas.” That threat, Barak clearly intimated, with nods from his fellow panelists, would be the return of Bibi Netanyahu and his polarizing, man-of-destiny brand of leadership, to the prime minister’s office.

