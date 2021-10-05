Bard Harstad at the University of Oslo, who has written extensively on supply-side environmental policies, points out that commitments made by one government may not be followed through by others, or actions reversed after the period of the agreement ends. “It is difficult to tie the hands of the next government, therefore it can be difficult to make credible promises on what to do in the future, in return for payments now,” he points out. “Another problem is free riding between multiple countries in the North, who all benefit from the action.”