And yet speed freaks shouldn’t fret. Advanced electric cars can accelerate from 0-60 mph in under three seconds (though driving them at very high speeds for long periods can drain the battery faster). China and Europe are investing heavily in high-speed railways, an area where regrettably the U.S. still lags behind. E-bikes and electric scooters are also gaining in popularity. And judging by the number of electric flying taxis companies listing shares this year, emission-free heli-commuting will be possible soon too. Even new supersonic aircraft like those touted by Boom Technology Inc. might arrive one day, assuming we can find a way to produce enough sustainable or synthetic fuel.