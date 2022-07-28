Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spirit Airlines Inc. is now dancing with only one suitor. A high-stakes shareholder vote over the low-cost carrier’s proposed merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. appeared to come down to the wire on Wednesday, with Spirit pausing the proceedings at midday to allow for a few extra hours of negotiations. In the end, despite the additional time on Wednesday and four earlier delays in setting a date for the vote, Spirit failed to convince enough of its investors that a Frontier merger was their best option. Spirit had repeatedly rebuffed increasingly lucrative offers from JetBlue Airways Corp., arguing the Frontier deal faced better regulatory odds. But with the Frontier deal now off the table, the airline announced on Thursday that it would sell itself to JetBlue, largely on the same terms that it had previously rejected.

JetBlue will pay $33.50 a share in cash for Spirit, or about $7.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The purchase price could rise to as high as $34.15 after accounting for possible additional payouts through a so-called ticking fee mechanism that compensates shareholders for a long delay in the regulatory approval process. JetBlue had offered to pay a $2.50 special dividend to Spirit holders upon a successful vote for its deal, and that arrangement remains intact in the agreed deal. The biggest change is that JetBlue will pay a $70 million reverse termination fee to Spirit in addition to the $400 million it had previously agreed to pay to shareholders if regulators do block the transaction. “We are thrilled to unite with JetBlue through our improved agreement to create the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the dominant U.S. carriers, and we look forward to working with JetBlue to complete the transaction,” Spirit Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie said in a statement announcing the deal. That’s a significant shift in enthusiasm compared with his previous comments branding a JetBlue deal as a virtual impossibility from a regulatory standpoint and accusing the airline of trying to create a distraction for shareholders. The gap between the termination of the Frontier merger and the announcement of a JetBlue deal is highly unusual for a bidding war; typically companies have another agreement lined up before they call off an existing deal. In this case, the limbo most likely reflects how hard Spirit fought for the Frontier deal, down to every last vote and every possible minute.

At some point, management will have to answer for why it was so loyal to a Frontier deal that shareholders were signaling they didn’t want. The shared history between Spirit and Frontier hasn’t gone unnoticed. William Franke, Frontier’s chairman and the managing partner of its largest shareholder, private equity firm Indigo Partners, previously served as the head of Spirit’s board and played a key role in turning the airline around. Spirit executives now face the awkward task of selling a transaction they have consistently scorned. “Many things were said, but business is business,” Christie told the Wall Street Journal.

Spirit’s concerns about JetBlue’s ability to win antitrust approval are well founded: JetBlue is concurrently fighting a Department of Justice lawsuit over its marketing alliance with American Airlines Group Inc., and its plan to do away with the cramped seating and bare-bones service that Spirit is known for suggests higher operating costs and thus ultimately higher fares for consumers. But the Frontier merger wasn’t likely to sail through the antitrust process either, particularly amid the recent political scrutiny of widespread flight delays and cancellations. Money has a way of soothing investors’ fears over regulatory uncertainty, and JetBlue has always been willing to offer more than Frontier. Frontier’s cash-and-stock bid — which the company said earlier this month was its “last, best and final” one — was worth about $24 based on Tuesday’s closing prices.

Losing the Spirit deal will sting, but Frontier will likely be just fine. Finalizing the deal with JetBlue will take a long time, and Frontier’s most significant ultra-low-cost competitor will be distracted for months. The airline is a prime candidate to buy any assets that regulators force JetBlue and Spirit to divest to win approval. If regulators ultimately block a JetBlue-Spirit tie-up, Frontier may get another shot at a merger. As for Spirit holders? They’ll be happy to pocket all that free money JetBlue is dangling in the meantime.

