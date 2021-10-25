Nobelium doesn’t seem to have been bothered much by that collective angst. Microsoft said the group was even more active during the spring and summer and targeted cloud networks and software supply chains. Microsoft said it first spotted the new intrusions in May and notified 140 entities that they were targets. At least 14 of those wound up compromised. The company also said that Nobelium — using relatively unsophisticated tools such as phishing and password spraying — had launched at least 22,868 attacks between July 1 and Oct. 19 against 609 of its customers. That activity seems to have dwarfed earlier burglary efforts. In the three years before July 1, Microsoft had issued 20,500 warnings about hacks involving all of the nation-state actors it monitored.