One way to get to Russia’s wallet would be to cut it off from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or Swift, which is used to transfer money across borders or settle securities trades. The autocracy’s currency and economy that would seize up if it were denied access to Swift. But Timothy O’Brien suggests that it may not be enough to get to Putin himself. As suggested by the reporting on the Pandora and Panama Papers, Putin stashes his wealth — and his shares in state-owned enterprises — in networks controlled by family members and close advisers. To make Putin feel the same financial pain as his fellow Russians if the country is locked out of Swift, the West would have to identify his networks and freeze accounts located outside of Russia.