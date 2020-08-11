1. What are stranded assets?

Some analysts and investors are warning energy companies that there’s a real risk the value of their projects to develop new fields or deep-water wells could fall to zero - if governments make good on pledges to cut greenhouse-gas emissions. They argue that it’s time financial markets consider the economic risks of climate change and factor in the possibility of tough restrictions coming into effect. The hit to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic isn’t helping, and neither is oil price volatility.

AD

AD

2. How damaging are oil prices?

Brent crude fell below $20 a barrel in April from almost $70 in early 2020 amid a virus-led slump in demand and a price war involving Saudi Arabia and Russia, and took until June to recover to around $40. That was still well below its $65 average price over the past two decades. The oil price decline has led to a big rollback of shale drilling and a drop in demand for carbon-based fuels could hurt prices further and make new projects uneconomical.

3. Is the outlook as bad as it sounds?

About a third of the almost $6.5 trillion in fossil-fuel investment planned through 2030 risks failing to deliver adequate returns for developers under policies that would achieve the United Nations’ target of limiting the rise in Earth’s temperature to well below 2C (3.6F). That’s according to Carbon Tracker Initiative, an environmental group that advises institutional investors and coined the term “stranded assets.” (The think tank has received support from the charitable foundation of Michael Bloomberg, the majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News.) Oil producers face a double whammy, as fossil fuels look like they could become cheaper in coming decades, while taxes will make releasing the carbon contained within them more expensive, rendering some deposits unviable.

AD

AD

4. What does this mean for U.S. producers?

Exxon Mobil Corp. warned on Aug. 5. that low energy prices may wipe as much as one-fifth of its oil and natural gas reserves off the books. Exxon’s last significant reserves revision was in 2016, when it removed some oil-sands assets in Canada, though it later added a portion of these back. A 20% hit would impact the equivalent of almost 4.5 billion barrels of crude, or enough to supply every refinery on the U.S. Gulf Coast for 18 months. Chevron Corp. said that it expects to revise its reserves downward by about 10%, mainly in the Permian Basin straddling Texas and New Mexico, and in Australia.

5. What about the Europeans?

AD

BP Plc said in June it was cutting its estimates for oil and gas prices in the coming decades between 20% and 30%, while also expecting the cost of carbon emissions to be more than twice as high as before. As a result the company is reviewing its projects, which could lead to some oil being left in the ground. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP and Total SE have written off billions of dollars of assets as the pandemic destroyed oil demand and prices, making some fields unprofitable to drill. The bulk of Total’s impairment applied to Canadian oil sands, which are costlier and more carbon intensive than conventional fields.

AD

6. What type of assets are at risk?

BP said Aug. 4 that it’s now targeting a 40% decline in hydrocarbon production and won’t explore for oil in any new countries. The company’s chief of staff Dominic Emery said back in 2019 that complicated projects could be shelved in favor of fields that are quicker to develop. The pressure to curb emissions may prompt companies to leave the most carbon-intensive reserves untouched. Across the industry, projects most at risk include deep-water discoveries off Brazil, Angola and in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as some Canadian oil sands assets, according to Parul Chopra, vice president for upstream research at Rystad Energy A/S.

AD

7. What effect is the pandemic having?

The recovery in oil demand looks like it’s going to be slower than expected, as a resurgence in Covid-19 forces the re-imposition of lockdowns. That too may affect calculations around stranded assets. Rystad Energy predicts the pandemic will further discourage exploration, reducing the world’s recoverable reserves by about 282 billion barrels. Global oil demand is on track to slump by 7.9 million barrels a day, or about 8%, in 2020 as lockdowns and the economic contraction reduce the need for products like jet fuel and gasoline, the International Energy Agency said in July. Airlines have pushed back hopes of a rebound in traffic to pre-pandemic levels, with the International Air Transport Association saying in July a full recovery is unlikely before 2024.

Mathew Carr contributed to an earlier version of this article.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com